Kellogg's Brings Back Toys in the Box to Celebrate Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5

Toys in cereal boxes have long been a childhood ritual, turning ordinary mornings into adventures, sparking imagination and joy. Today, with screens everywhere, parents are looking for ways to recreate those playful moments. Toy Story 5 explores the same tension, as Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and the gang navigate a world where digital play dominates, proving that the magic of a toy you can hold still matters.

Sharing the Experience Across Generations

Millennial parents grew up digging through cereal boxes to find the treasured toy inside. With toys back in the box, parents can now share that same nostalgic experience with their children, turning an everyday moment into discovery and fun.

"At Kellogg's, there's a real sense of childhood nostalgia tied to the moments families remember most – and breakfast is a big part of that," said Laura Newman, VP Brand Marketing at WK Kellogg Co. "Bringing toys back inside the box reintroduces that sense of discovery through a simple, screen-free moment of play that parents can now share with their own kids. Collaborating with Toy Story 5, which explores the role of toys in a tech-driven world, made this moment even more meaningful."

"At the heart of Toy Story 5 is the idea that toys inspire creativity, friendship and play," said Lylle Breier, Executive Vice President, Partnerships, Promotions, Synergy & Events, The Walt Disney Studios. "We are delighted to collaborate with Kellogg's on their Toys Back in the Box campaign that gives families a fun way to explore the playful world of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and the gang."

Where to Experience Toys Back in the Box

To celebrate Toy Story 5 coming to theaters June 19, Kellogg's is bringing that feeling of discovery to life with a giant, interactive Toy Story claw machine. Fans can come try The Claw, and other Toy Story 5-inspired fun, for themselves on Sunday, May 24th at The Grove in LA.

About Toy Story 5

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, and this time it's Toy meets Tech. Woody (voice of Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (voice of Tim Allen), Jessie (voice of Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (voice of Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same? "Toy Story 5" is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins and written by Stanton and Harris. The film features an original score by Oscar® winner Randy Newman, who returns to score his fifth "Toy Story" feature. "Toy Story 5" releases exclusively in theaters June 19.

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy – Feeding Happiness® – we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact, while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit www.wkkellogg.com.

Media contact: Carolyn Bowman, [email protected]

SOURCE WK Kellogg Co.