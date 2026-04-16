Kaskela Law Seeks Additional Compensation for Select Medical Holdings Shareholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm to Learn How to Participate

Is the buyout price of $16.50 too low?

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating the fairness of the recently announced proposed buyout of Select Medical Holdings Corp. ("Select Medical") (NYSE: SEM) shareholders to determine whether the $16.50 per share price is fair to the company's shareholders.

Click here to receive additional information about your rights: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/select-medical/

On March 2, 2026, Select Medical announced that it had agreed to be acquired by an investment consortium at a price of $16.50 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Select Medical's shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether investors will be receiving sufficient financial consideration for their Select Medical shares. Notably, at the time the proposed transaction was announced, at least one stock analyst was maintaining a price target for Select Medical's shares of $19.00 per share .

"We are investigating this transaction and encourage Select Medical shareholders who think the proposed buyout price is too low to promptly contact Kaskela Law to preserve their legal rights and options" said attorney D. Seamus Kaskela, who is leading the firm's investigation.

Select Medical shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email at [email protected], to receive important information about their time-sensitive legal rights and options. Investors may also request additional information about this matter by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser if necessary):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/select-medical/

ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about the firm, including the firm's recent monetary recoveries for investors in mergers & acquisition litigation, please visit our website (www.kaskelalaw.com) or contact us today at (888) 715 – 1740.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire

Adrienne Bell, Esquire

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

This communication may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC