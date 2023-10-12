Kasm Technologies Announces Kasm Workspaces v1.14 Software Release

News provided by

Kasm Technologies

12 Oct, 2023, 11:08 ET

Kasm Workspaces v1.14 features bring enhanced efficiency, ease of use, and security to Global Digital Workplace environments.

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies, an industry leader in streaming cloud workloads to the web browser, today announced the release of Kasm Workspaces v1.14, providing major enhancements to its portfolio of digital workspaces delivering Desktop as a Service (DaaS), Virtualized Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), Open-Source Intelligence Collection (OSINT), Training/Sandboxes, and Containerized Application Streaming (CAS).

An on-demand demonstration of a desktop streamed directly to your browser: https://app.kasmweb.com/#/cast/6708319219

"We are excited to present the newly redesigned Admin UI/UX interface," said Justin Travis, Co-Founder of Kasm Technologies. "With UI translations for over 90 languages and support for Workspace localization for over 240 locales, Kasm continues to expand into foreign markets and global customer segments"

Key Highlights of Kasm Workspaces 1.14:

  • Redesigned Admin UI/UX - The administrator user interface (UI) has been revamped in the 1.14 release. Including launcher animation, launcher prompts, and a redesign of the administrator user interface. With a cleaner layout, intuitive navigation, and streamlined workflows, the new UI aims to offer a more user-friendly experience, thereby making it easier for users to manage and use their virtual workspaces.
  • Cloud Storage - User mounting of cloud storage drives (Dropbox, Google Drive, NextCloud, OneDrive, and S3) into container-based sessions via Storage Mapping. AWS S3-based user persistent profiles provide additional Redundancy, Data management policies in S3, geographical distribution, and enhanced security.
  • Collaboration Tools - Updates to collaboration capabilities include webcam support for video conferencing, a printer driver for printing to local devices, and additional file-sharing capabilities, enabling teams to work together more effectively and in more locations.
  • Language Translations and Timezones - Language settings from the user's browser are automatically applied to new workspace sessions. Alternatively, users can adjust their preferred language for Kasm sessions within the user settings panel. Language translations are available for 243 locales and timezone settings exist for all global timezones.
  • Image Enhancements - The VNC rendering engine has been updated to KasmVNC v1.2.0. Additional images include Alpine, Fedora, and Debian. Updates to functionality in Brave, NGINX, Hunchly, REMnux and Zoom.

For a detailed look at the features/enhancements visit the v1.14 release notes: https://kasmweb.com/docs/develop/release_notes/1.14.0.html

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming platform for delivering browser, desktop, and application workloads to the web browser. Kasm is changing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using our open-source web-native container streaming technology to establish a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), secure remote access, Open-Source Intel (OSINT) and remote browser isolation (RBI).

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Technologies is a leading provider of containerized web desktops and applications, offering secure and scalable solutions for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation and user experience, Kasm is revolutionizing the way organizations approach digital workspaces.

SOURCE Kasm Technologies

Also from this source

Kasm Technologies Partners with XenTegra to Provide Digital Workspace Solution

Kasm Technologies Partners with XenTegra to Provide Digital Workspace Solution

Kasm Technologies has announced a partnership with XenTegra, a global leader in integrated digital workspace solutions, to provide on-demand web...
Workspaces for Oracle: Click-2-Subscribe - Revolutionizing Digital Workplaces through the Enterprise Browser

Workspaces for Oracle: Click-2-Subscribe - Revolutionizing Digital Workplaces through the Enterprise Browser

Kasm Technologies, a leading provider of secure browser-based workspace solutions, in partnership with Oracle, is thrilled to announce the general...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.