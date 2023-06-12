Kasm Technologies Partners with Agile Directive to Provide Digital Workspace Solution

MCLEAN, Va., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies has announced a partnership with Agile Directive, a change leader in the digital transformation landscape, to provide on-demand virtual desktops, secure remote access, and browser isolation technology for secure digital workspaces.

The Agile Directive solution is powered by Kasm Workspaces and provides a streamlined workflow and simplified approach for users to connect to their corporate resources securely, directly from their web browser. This approach reduces unnecessary complexity and prioritizes security, compliance, and an exceptional user experience.

"At Kasm, we are passionate about the future of work. By combining our cutting-edge technology with Agile Directive's expertise, we are breaking down barriers and enabling organizations to embrace a new era of productivity and innovation," stated Jaymes Davis, Chief Product Officer at Kasm.

Real-time on-demand demo: https://agile-directive.kasm.cloud/#/cast/desktop

The Kasm Remote Workspaces technology provides industry-leading desktop/application-on-demand capabilities and zero-trust secure remote access capabilities used by Agile Directive for enabling employees to work remotely in compliance with corporate policy and without the risk of data compromises.

"Kasm Workspaces provides a new generation of remote desktops that increases security while proving a great user experience." Stated John Papazian, Managing Principal at Agile Directive, "We believe that this is the immersion of a new way to work. We are looking forward to the journey ahead with Kasm Technologies."

The combined offering is focused on empowering organizations to navigate a digital transformation to web-native and devops-enabled technologies with confidence. This allows business leaders to embrace the productivity benefits of digital workspaces while still maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance.

Learn more about how Kasm Workspaces Containerized Desktop Infrastructure (CDI) is supporting the Agile Directive customer base: https://agiledirective.com/containerized-desktop-infrastructure-cdi-and-its-advantages-over-vdi/

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming platform for delivering browser, desktop, and application workloads to the web browser. Kasm is changing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using our open-source web-native container streaming technology to establish a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), secure remote access, Open-Source Intel (OSINT) and remote browser isolation (RBI).

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Technologies is a privately held small business led by a team of offensive/defensive cybersecurity engineers experienced in developing web-native remote work platforms for Federal/State Government, Fortune 500 companies, Startups, and Small/Medium sized businesses.

ABOUT AGILE DIRECTIVE

Agile Directive is a new Technology Services firm but our history in the industry is over 20 years old. Our Partners and Leadership have been in the Technology space since 1996, working with technology that spans from Sterling Commerce EDI in the early years until the current Day E-Commerce and cloud services and development.

SOURCE Kasm Technologies