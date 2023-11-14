Kasm Technologies Partners with GST for Enterprise Browsing and Web-Native Cloud Workspaces Solution

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies has announced a partnership with Golden Star Technologies (GST), a global leader in integrated digital workspace solutions, to provide on-demand web desktops, application streaming and web isolation technology for secure client computing. This collaboration is set to enhance the way businesses access and manage desktops, applications, and data securely in the cloud.

Through this partnership, Kasm Technologies will integrate its cutting-edge containerized workspace solutions with GST's comprehensive digital transformation and client computing services. The synergy will provide customers with a scalable, cost-effective, and security-focused enterprise browsing and cloud workspaces.

"Kasm Technologies is excited to partner with GST to bring our cutting-edge Enterprise Browsing capabilities to a broader audience," said Jaymes Davis, Chief Product Officer of Kasm Technologies. "GST's commitment to top-tier client computing services aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering high-performance, browser-based workspaces that are both user-friendly and secure, advancing the possibilities of Enterprise Browsing."

Real-time on-demand demo: https://gst.kasm.technology/#/cast/desktop

GST, known for its innovative approach to enterprise information technology solutions, recognizes the growing need for cloud-based workflows in the modern remote and hybrid work environment. By leveraging Kasm Technologies' container streaming platform, GST will offer its clients an enhanced, flexible, and secure digital workspace experience.

"Our clients demand the best in IT solutions, and our partnership with Kasm Technologies allows us to provide a cutting-edge enterprise browser and desktops-on-demand platform that is unparalleled in its security and ease of use," said Dennis Wang, Chief Operating Officer at GST. "Kasm's containerized approach complements our suite of services perfectly, and we are excited to have it enhance the productivity of our clients."

This partnership marks a significant step towards a future where businesses of all sizes can leverage the benefits of secure cloud desktops and browsers without the complexity and security concerns that typically accompany remote workspaces. The combined expertise of Kasm Technologies and GST in delivering high-performance workplace environments will pave the way for organizations to adopt a seamless, efficient, and secure approach to client computing.

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming platform for delivering browser, desktop, and application workloads to the web browser. Kasm is changing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using our open-source web-native container streaming technology to establish a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), secure remote access, Open-Source Intel (OSINT) and remote browser isolation (RBI). With a focus on innovation and user experience, Kasm is revolutionizing the way organizations approach digital workspaces.

ABOUT GST

GST helps clients stay ahead of the technology curve with a wealth of advanced IT and AV solutions. Our company is highly versatile, offering a broad array of end-to-end technology solutions and services including managed services, worldwide logistics, systems integration, deployment and supply chain, and audiovisual. With more than 30 years of experience, GST's adept team of skilled technology professionals has the expertise to handle comprehensive projects and services.

SOURCE Kasm Technologies