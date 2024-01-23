Kasm Technologies' Workspaces for Oracle is Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies, a Workspace Streaming Platform and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that its digital workspace solution, Workspaces for Oracle, has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise and is now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Workspaces for Oracle redefines digital workspaces and introduces features that enhance user experience and flexibility.

Powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Workspaces for Oracle offers:

  • BYOD Innovation: Embracing the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, users can securely leverage their preferred devices to provide a personalized experience.
  • Desktops-on-Demand: Empowers users with personalized desktops that are dynamically provisioned to foster flexibility, agility, and an enhanced user experience.
  • One-Click Deployment: Streamlined deployment with one-click private deployment options managed by Kasm, or a self-service deployment.
  • Secure Browsing: Leverages containerized browser technology to ensure isolated internet access, providing users a secure web browsing experience, regardless of location.
  • Alternative to Traditional DaaS and VDI: A modern alternative to traditional Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solutions to improve flexibility and agility.
  • Increased Security: Robust security features, including data loss prevention (DLP), secure network access, and comprehensive session management, help create a secure and compliant workspace.
  • On-Demand Scalability: Highly scalable and deployable to address growing business demands with ease, ensuring faster time-to-value. CPU/Memory can be tailored for business and application requirements.
  • Global Availability: Leveraging OCI's global footprint to provide streamlined access to new geographical regions for global collaboration.

Distinctive One-Click Deployment Options:

  1. Managed Deployment: Users can opt for a one-click private deployment managed by Kasm, providing a professionally managed deployment experience.
  2. Self-Service Deployment: For those seeking greater control, the self-service deployment option empowers users to configure and manage their workspace environment with a single click.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions.

"We are excited that Workspaces for Oracle is now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace," said Jaymes Davis, Chief Product Officer, Kasm Technologies. "This milestone achieving Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise marks a significant milestone to delivering isolated and secure workspaces — easy-to-deploy solutions that enhance the user experience and meet evolving customer needs."

"The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community," said David Hicks, Group Vice President, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "Kasm Technologies' commitment to innovation with Oracle and its quality execution helps our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled workspace solutions ready to meet critical business needs." 

For more information on Workspaces for Oracle visit: https://oracle.kasmweb.com/

About Kasm Workspaces
Kasm Workspaces is a workspace streaming platform for delivering browsers, desktops, and applications to the browser.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service.

