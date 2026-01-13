Kat Florence Hotel Unveils Daily La Mer Massages Included, Michelin-Origin 'Infinity Pâtisserie,' and a Nordic Winter Spa

Kat Florence, who grew up in Canada's famously beautiful village of Elora where her retreat resides, invested millions to personally restore the historic 1848 limestone building to its immaculate, present-day aura. "I approach a space the same way I approach a rare gemstone," says Florence. "Its history and composition tell you what it wants to become. My role is to honour that story and elevate it. Our elaborate guest gifts and amenities also directly reflect the space, as well as our ethos of being a true home away from home. We're thrilled to launch the next chapter of the hotel with even more signature, always included layers of wellness, nature, Michelin-level nourishment, and the most luxurious self-care elixir on earth (La Mer)."

Officially launching this month, the hotel debuts its private, guest-only Nordic Wellness Spa, a secluded plein air sanctuary within its hidden outdoor space. Steps from each suite, this intimate wellness garden features a hand-crafted cedar sauna, open-air hot pool, a restorative cold-plunge circuit for contrast therapy and a firepit lounge area; all supported by discreet, on-demand drink and snack service. Elemental, calming, and meticulously scaled, the spa is a sensorial extension of Florence's design philosophy: purity, balance, and craftsmanship at every turn.

To further complement their already much loved, daily 60 minute full-body massages for all staying guests, delivered in the privacy of their suite by expert in-house RMTs, Kat's daily ritual will soon be incorporating her personal favourite self-care product. From January, massages will be enhanced with a La Mer the renewal oil–infused face, neck, and décolleté finishing ritual (the La Mer elixir which famously retails for $395 per mini 30ml ounce bottle). The treatment also incorporates sound bath therapy and the Nordic practice of steam and ice, alternating warm and cool towel compresses to awaken the senses and create a harmony of temperature, grounding guests in the moment.

Adding to the hotel's sensory and wellness offerings, December 18 also marks the debut of the Kat Florence Hotel's new infinity-style Patisserie, a private, guest-only experience of daily edible art creations led by Chef Marc Collyer. The bakes and bonbons collection will be crafted using the most expensive ingredients on earth. While the collection will change every day, guests can expect delights like 'mille feuille of housemade caramelized puff pastry, green apple caviar and hazelnut creme,' 'Caramelized white chocolate eclair with Amarena cherry mousse and burnt orange & Champagne powder,' and signature house croissants Chef ferments for 3 full days prior to baking resulting in magnificently deepened flavours. Prior to collaborating with Kat, Marc spent 14 years honing his culinary distinction and imaginative flair at twice Michelin-starred Manor House in the British Cotswolds. Now innovating fine dolce delights at the Elora retreat, his guests are encouraged to visit in limitless tasting fashion throughout their stays (all at no charge; Chef's high design cakes, chocolates and pastries are included for guests). In addition, each morning Chef Marc hand-churns his own butter and fresh bakes pastries, breads and more, sending energizing creations to be personal concierge-delivered to each suite as part of the hotel's bespoke breakfast service. His patisserie program now forms an essential pillar of the property's culinary identity, blending technique, artistry, and an intimate, at-your-leisure approach to Michelin heights indulgence.

Reflecting Florence's celebrated eye for rarity and refinement, the hotel remains intentionally exclusive, welcoming a maximum of only 14 guests at any time and offering an unprecedented 2:1 staff-to-guest ratio; one of the highest in North America versus a luxury hotel average of 10:1. The result is a sanctuary of calm and privacy, with made-to-measure service for every stay.

Every booking at the Kat Florence Hotel includes her famous roster of signature high end gifts, services and experiences, all crafted to feel effortless and personal:

Daily, 60-minute full body massages in-suite including La Mer the renewal oil infused face, neck and decolletage ritual (Kat's personal favourite self-care ritual)

A multi-course Chef's Tasting Dinner on guests' arrival night, prepared and hosted by renowned Chef Anthony Bish in his Anthony's Private Restaurant reserved exclusively for hotel guests.

Suite-delivered Breakfast Baskets every morning with daily rotating pastries, breads, hand-churned butter and more presented by Chef Marc Collyer (formerly of twice Michelin-starred Manor House in the British Cotswolds)

A full bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne awaiting each guest upon arrival

Rolls Royce & Bentley chauffeur service around town as well as complimentary valet

Dedicated, personal concierge throughout your stay available for any request — from unpacking to private shopping to meal delivery to laundry service

Enjoyment of the new ultra-private outdoor Nordic Spa just steps from the suites in the garden including hand-crafted cedar sauna, hot-pool therapy, cold-pool circuit and on-demand drink service

Infinity visits to Kat Florence Hotel's private, guest-only Patisserie day to night to experience Chef Marc's daily edible art creations in unlimited fashion (at no cost)

The brand philosophy is one of complete ease with every detail anticipated, every moment curated.

To reserve or learn more, explore at www.katflorencehotels.com or at @katflorencehotels on Instagram. For more information on Kat Florence's seven-time world record-breaking, ultra rare gem jewellery which all entirely one-of-a-kind pieces, visit www.katflorence.com or @katflorence on Instagram.

