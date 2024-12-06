Kat Kayser-Bricker, Ph.D. Receives Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Visionary Work in Life Sciences

Shipman sponsors premier event at new life sciences hub, celebrating innovative entrepreneurs.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCT , the CT life sciences trade organization, and Shipman & Goodwin LLP , one of Connecticut's largest law firms, are pleased to announce that Kat Kayser-Bricker, Ph.D. has received the Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Kayser-Bricker serves as Chief Scientific Officer at Halda Therapeutics, specializing in precision-cancer therapies. This award, established by BioCT and Shipman in 2013, honors the unique accomplishments of entrepreneurs in the Connecticut community who catalyze and transform the industry across the state and beyond.

Kat Kayser-Bricker, Ph.D.

"Kat has been a transformative innovator in Connecticut's life sciences ecosystem," said Dormer Stephen, Partner at Shipman and a member of BioCT's board of directors. "Shipman is proud of our long-standing relationship with BioCT and our continued commitment to supporting entrepreneurial leaders like Dr. Kayser-Bricker."

"I am honored to receive this prestigious award, joining the previous awardees who have made significant contributions to the life sciences in Connecticut," said Kayser-Bricker. "This is an exciting time for Halda as we move our first therapy into the clinic in early 2025, the result of several years of groundbreaking research and the invention of RIPTAC™ therapeutics to meet unmet needs in oncology. We are proud to be headquartered in the state, with the emergence of many outstanding companies with talented people innovating to improve lives. I look forward to supporting other start-ups and growing our thriving ecosystem."

"I am thrilled that our esteemed awards committee comprised of industry veterans selected Kat," said Jodie Gillon, President & CEO of BioCT. "Having witnessed Kat's contributions at Halda and through her service to underrepresented groups breaking into life sciences, I was compelled to ask her to join BioCT's board last fall. Halda's financing started a series of momentous events for life science companies here. I could not be prouder that our startups are getting the attention and financing they deserve."

Kayser-Bricker joins a distinguished group of past recipients, including influential leaders like last year's winner and EvolveImmune CEO Stephen Bloch, M.D. Other previous winners include scientific pioneers Craig Crews, Ph.D., Ranjit Bindra, M.D., Ph.D., and Jonathan Rothberg, Ph.D., among others.

Shipman is a partner and long-time supporter of BioCT, which works to catalyze and accelerate growth in the life sciences sector. The organization engages in entrepreneurship, government advocacy, recruitment, education and mentoring to foster a rich, innovative ecosystem for life sciences exploration in Connecticut.

Kayser-Bricker serves as Halda's Chief Scientific Officer. She has been a significant supporter of Connecticut's life sciences industry as a volunteer leader on the steering committee for the Executive Women in Bio Connecticut chapter, the co-chair of the BioLaunch Advisory Committee for the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce, a Board member of Modifi Bio and a member of the BioCT Board of Directors. Kat was an instrumental part of the team raising Halda's $126 million Series B funding in the summer of 2024 to further its innovative oncology research.

Halda's funding kicked off a series of positive events for life sciences start-ups in the state throughout the second half of this year. EvolveImmune Therapeutics, focused on developing a new class of precision cancer medicines, increased its funding to $65 million. Modifi Bio, an organization that develops cancer treatments using direct DNA modification, was bought by Merck in the wake of Halda's new funding. Kayser-Bricker served on the board of directors for Modifi Bio as an independent director through the acquisition.

The award was presented to Kayser-Bricker during the BioCT annual holiday party on December 5, 2024, with approximately 300 life science executives in attendance. The event was co-hosted with the Yale Ventures Life Sciences Pitchfest, which showcased Yale faculty innovators presenting breakthrough research projects in therapeutics, medical devices and digital health. Both events were part of unveiling the newly established Winstanley Enterprises 101 College Street life sciences building in New Haven, Connecticut, as the state's premier life sciences hub.

About Shipman & Goodwin LLP

Shipman's value lies in its commitment to its clients, to the profession, and to the community. With more than 140 lawyers in offices throughout Connecticut and New York, the full-service law firm serves the needs of local, regional, national, and international clients that include public and private companies, educational institutions, governmental entities, non-profit organizations, and individuals. Shipman is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion within the firm, the legal profession, and the community. Shipman has participated in Diversity Lab's Mansfield Rule since 2019 and earned Mansfield Certification Plus status for the fifth consecutive year in 2024. Shipman was also recognized by Women Inc. Magazine as one of the "Top 100 Law Firms for Women." The National Law Journal also ranked Shipman as the eighth most inclusive firm for women in their 2021 national survey. For more information, visit www.shipmangoodwin.com .

About BioCT

BioCT is the life sciences trade organization for the State of CT. It's a not for profit serving as the voice of its more than 250 member companies. Its mission is to catalyze and accelerate growth in the life sciences with the goal of improving human health, by fostering a rich, innovative ecosystem, and promoting Connecticut as a preferred destination for life sciences exploration and innovation. To learn more, visit https://bioct.org.

