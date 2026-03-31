Katadyn Launches Explorer Water Filter and Purifier Series

Portable modular systems designed, manufactured, assembled and tested in Switzerland

KEMPTTHAL, Switzerland, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Katadyn, the world's most trusted Swiss equipment brand for specialists who demand ultimate mission performance, today announced the launch of the Explorer Water Filter and Purifier Series, a new generation of portable systems designed and manufactured at the company's headquarters in Switzerland. Built for expedition travel, backcountry use and demanding professional field operations, the Explorer series combines ceramic filtration, activated carbon and virus removal in a modular portable system engineered for reliability in the field.

Katadyn Explorer Pro

"Explorer builds on decades of Katadyn filtration technology by bringing together the strongest features from several of our existing systems into one modular platform," said Thomas Sambeth, lead product engineer for the Explorer at Katadyn. "The goal was to create a system that can adapt to different environments while remaining reliable and easy to maintain in the field."

The Explorer series includes two configurations built on the same modular platform. The Explorer Microfilter combines a field-cleanable ceramic filter with activated carbon to remove bacteria, protozoa and particulates while improving taste and reducing chlorine and odors. The Explorer Pro adds a hollow fiber membrane designed for virus removal, creating a complete three-stage purification system for environments where viruses may be present.

Because the system is modular, the same platform can be configured for different conditions. The virus removal stage is integrated into the Explorer Pro purifier or can be added later to the Explorer Microfilter using the Explorer Pro Upgrade Kit, allowing the system to function as either a microfilter or a full purifier depending on mission requirements.

The Explorer series is produced at Katadyn's headquarters in Switzerland, where engineering, manufacturing, assembly and testing take place under one roof. Ceramic filtration elements are manufactured in-house and fired at high temperatures to create a durable microfiltration barrier that can be cleaned repeatedly in the field. System components are molded, assembled and tested in Switzerland to ensure precise tolerances and consistent long-term performance.

The ceramic filter treats up to 20,000 liters, the virus membrane used in the Explorer Pro treats up to 10,000 liters, and the activated carbon cartridge treats 500 liters while improving taste and reducing chlorine and odors. Filters can be stored dry between uses, reducing maintenance requirements during storage or transport.

The Explorer Microfilter is available for $199.95, while the Explorer Pro purifier is available for $449.95 and incorporates the virus removal stage as part of the complete three-stage system. The Explorer Pro Upgrade Kit is available for $249.95 for users who wish to add virus removal capability to an Explorer Microfilter at a later time. In Canada, the Explorer Microfilter is available at MEC for $269.95 CAD while the Explorer Pro is available for $599.95 CAD. Replacement cartridges for the virus membrane, ceramic filter and activated carbon are also available.

About Katadyn

Founded in 1928 in Switzerland, Katadyn is the world's most trusted Swiss equipment brand for specialists who demand ultimate mission performance. Katadyn develops water treatment, nutrition and cooking solutions designed to perform in the world's most demanding conditions. From humanitarian response, disaster relief and professional operations to outdoor and expedition use, Katadyn equips people with water they can trust, food that fuels and gear that performs when it counts.

The company's portfolio includes the brands Katadyn, Trek'n Eat, AlpineAire Foods, Optimus and Spectra Watermakers. Katadyn operates globally with manufacturing facilities in the United States and Europe and employs more than 220 people.

Press inquiries: Brook Hopper, Marketing Director, Katadyn North America, [email protected], 805-340-5034

SOURCE Katadyn