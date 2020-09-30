Kate Fabian Promoted to Director, Marketing Communications, Hyundai Motor America

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America has appointed Kate Fabian as the director of Marketing Communications. In this position, Fabian is responsible for brand and multicultural marketing, media strategy, national and regional dealer advertising, and experiential marketing. Fabian starts in her new role on Oct. 5 and reports to Hyundai Motor America chief marketing officer, Angela Zepeda.

"Kate is an expert at brand building and is the perfect choice to help us elevate Hyundai in the minds of consumers," said Zepeda. "Her experience with Hyundai around the world will broaden our perspective and bring new creative thinking to the team. I'm looking forward to working with her to improve our brand metrics and deliver on our business targets."

Fabian has more than 20 years of experience in strategic planning and the creative execution of brand, product and retail communications for blue chip clients and international sporting federations, including Subaru, Tourism Australia, KFC, Coca Cola, Sydney Olympics, Manchester Commonwealth Games and the Pan American Games.

Fabian was most recently the senior group manager of Marketing at Genesis Motor America. She was an integral part of the luxury brand's launch and led the overall marketing and advertising strategy, including Genesis' first Super Bowl ad earlier this year and the Genesis Invitational PGA TOUR event.

Prior to Genesis, she was the brand communications manager for Hyundai Motor Company Australia. In addition, Fabian was the group business director at INNOCEAN Worldwide, Hyundai's marketing agency, in Australia. Before her work at Hyundai, she was the business director at Leo Burnett Sydney, leading the Subaru business, and also held positions at advertising firms Ogilvy and Mather, and George Patterson Y&R.

Fabian received her Bachelor of Commerce in marketing and management from the University of Wollongong, Australia.

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

