Kate Farms Introduces Two New Medical Nutrition Formulas, Leading The Way For Plant-Based Nutrition In Healthcare

Kate Farms' newest formula innovations meet the unique needs of patients and provide the benefit of high-quality ingredients. The new offerings join the Kate Farms robust portfolio of plant-based and clinically-proven formulas that support a variety of needs and are now available in 95 percent of all U.S. hospitals, providing a higher standard of nutrition for patients and healthcare professionals across the country. As with all Kate Farms formulas, the Standard 1.4 and Pediatric Peptide 1.0 formulas are made for tolerance to support the millions of patients with chronic diseases who are experiencing intolerance due to subpar ingredients found in legacy brands. Made with plant-based, USDA organic, non-GMO ingredients and without major allergens or artificial sweeteners, the new formulas are suitable for lactose-free, vegan and gluten-free diets and can be used for either tube feeding or oral intake.

Kate Farms Standard 1.4 Formula

As the most requested product by healthcare providers to add to the Kate Farms portfolio, the Standard 1.4 meets clinicians' and patients' needs for a calorically dense formula that tastes great, improves tolerance and supports weight gain or maintenance. Meeting their nutrient needs in fewer servings, Kate Farms Standard 1.4 formula supports patients with cancer as well as chronic diseases such as ALS, gastroparesis, and Crohn's disease.

New research to be presented at the 2020 Virtual Congress on Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism, the annual conference of the European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (ESPEN) in September, demonstrates that Kate Farms' plant-based, oral, enteral formulas (PBEF) can help adult oncology patients maintain or gain weight, allowing them to receive the treatment they need.

The study, led by Shayna Komar, a Registered and Licensed Oncology Dietitian based in Atlanta, found that all 13 patients reported tolerating the formula without experiencing side effects, such as stomach or bowel issues that would have declined their nutritional health. Of the 9 patients who were able to return for follow-up, 6 gained weight and 3 maintained weight while consuming Kate Farms2. Researchers believe that Kate Farms' new Standard 1.4 PBEF will be even more effective among oncology patients because it is high in calories and like all Kate Farms formulas, is made without common allergens or artificial ingredients, allowing patients to receive more calories and nutrition in fewer servings. It will also allow the use of one formula for either sole-source or supplemental nutrition through oral intake or tube feeding.

"Struggling with a chronic disease brings so many unknowns for patients, and their diets are one thing they can take control of on their journeys," said Komar. "The patients in this study not only maintained or gained weight and tolerated the Kate Farms formula, but they actually enjoyed it, which also allowed them to continue their treatment. Kate Farms' medical nutritional formulas empowered patients to improve their nutritional health."

Kate Farms Pediatric Peptide 1.0 Formula

Kate Farms Pediatric Peptide 1.0 meets the demand of pediatric dietitians, pediatric gastroenterologists and pediatricians for a formula that is easy to digest with fewer calories. It also addresses parents' request for an organic, non-GMO, and delicious product. Kate Farms Pediatric Peptide 1.0 is a complete nutrition specialty formula available in a vanilla flavor designed for kids ages 1 to 13 years with impaired digestion. This plant-based peptide formula is made with organic ingredients and does not contain dairy, soy, corn, gluten, or nuts.

Kate Farms is the first plant-based formula to demonstrate weight gain and improved tolerance in children. In a study published by Journal of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition in 2020, 86 percent of patients had improved weight-for-age z-scores; 90 percent of parents reported improved tolerance compared to their child's previous formula3. Another study found that 67 percent of patients reported improved digestive symptoms (including easier bowel movements, less reflux, abdominal discomfort, bloating, nausea); 79 percent reported feeling healthier while on Kate Farms4. Researchers believe that Kate Farms' Pediatric Peptide 1.0 will be effective among kids experiencing tolerance issues because it is made with organic hydrolyzed pea protein, and like all Kate Farms formulas, is made without common allergens or artificial ingredients, allowing patients to receive the nutrients they need as sole-source or supplemental nutrition through oral intake or tube feeding.

Pediatric surgeon Dr. Juan Calisto, Director of the Colorectal Center at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami, said, "We know that plant-based foods are less inflammatory and are associated with less diseases in humans. Having a plant-based formula like Kate Farms to be able to treat my patients really helps me give them the best fuel to help them through tough times."

"Together with their healthcare providers, patients understand the vital role nutrition plays in their health," said Cynthia Ambres, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Kate Farms. "They are demanding better, and we are excited to be able to offer two new formulas with the same high-quality plant-based, organic ingredients to help patients thrive by overcoming the difficulties associated with other formulas."

The new Standard 1.4 and Pediatric Peptide 1.0 formulas are now available. Kate Farms' medical nutrition formulas are eligible for insurance coverage by Medicare, Medicaid and more than 2,000 private insurance plans and a growing number of WIC5 programs. To learn more about Kate Farms Standard 1.4 formula and Pediatric Peptide 1.0, visit https://www.katefarms.com.

About Kate Farms

Kate Farms was founded in 2011 when a little girl named Kate Laver was failing to thrive because she couldn't tolerate any of the available tube feeding formulas. Her determined parents had the transformative idea to develop a better formula using the highest-quality, organic, plant-based ingredients without the synthetic ingredients and common allergens found in traditional formulas. Today Kate is a thriving teenager and parents and healthcare professionals are driving a movement that says tolerance is no longer the acceptable measure of effectiveness in medical nutrition.

Kate Farms produces unique, plant-based, organic, clinically proven nutritional formulas without major allergens including soy, dairy and corn. Eligible for insurance coverage by Medicare, Medicaid and more than 2,000 private insurance plans and a growing number of WIC5 programs, Kate Farms formulas are made of easily digested organic pea protein, prebiotic soluble fiber from organic agave inulin and a clinically effective phytonutrient blend that provides antioxidants. Kate Farms flows easily through a feeding tube and is also used orally because of its great taste. Kate Farms formulas are on formulary with many leading children's and adult hospital systems across the country and is available in 95% of US hospitals.

For more information, visit www.katefarms.com or follow the company on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

