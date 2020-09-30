Kate Farms Launches Nutrition Shakes, Making Plant-Based Eating Easier Than Ever

Increasingly consumers are exploring and enjoying the benefits of plant-based nutrition, searching for products that make it easier to fuel their bodies with clean, energy-boosting nutrition and finding ways to add more plants to their diets. Kate Farms Nutrition Shake is a delicious, nutrient-rich shake that is a convenient way to increase plant-based foods in the diet and enjoy the benefits of the many vitamins and nutrients without sacrificing taste.

"We have pioneered plant-based nutrition in the medical setting where clinicians prescribe our formulas to patients who are at nutritional risk, fighting chronic diseases such as autoimmune issues, digestive problems, allergies, cancer and malnutrition," said Kate Farms Chairman and CEO Brett Matthews. "Now, Kate Farms' clinically-proven nutrition helps everyone lead a healthier lifestyle and meet their individual needs and situations, medical or not."

Like all Kate Farms products, Nutrition Shakes are free of dairy, soy, gluten, corn, and artificial ingredients making it suitable for dairy-free, gluten-free, plant-based, and vegan diets. Made from organic USDA, non-GMO ingredients, Nutrition Shake is a balanced, protein- and nutrient-rich meal, providing a third of an adult's daily key nutrients in only 330 calories, without sacrificing nutrition or taste. Whether looking for a healthy meal or snack for the family, kids at college or loved ones, Kate Farms Nutrition Shakes are the ideal choice.

Kate Farms was founded on the value of bringing nutrition to those most at risk thanks to loving parents who were determined to save their daughter Kate, who was born with cerebral palsy. Today, Kate is thriving and for years, Kate Farms served their medical nutrition formulas to support a variety of medical conditions by providing clinically proven nutrition to help them receive the nutrients they need to thrive.

About Kate Farms

Kate Farms was founded when a little girl named Kate was failing to thrive because she couldn't tolerate any of the available tube feeding formulas. Her determined parents had the transformative idea to develop a better formula using the highest quality, organic, plant-based ingredients without the synthetic ingredients and common allergens found in traditional formulas. Today Kate is thriving, and parents and healthcare professionals are driving a movement that says tolerance is no longer the acceptable measure of effectiveness in medical nutrition.

Kate Farms produces unique, plant-based, organic, clinically proven nutritional formulas without major allergens including soy, dairy and corn. Eligible for insurance coverage by Medicare, Medicaid and more than 2,000 private insurance plans and a growing number of WIC1 programs, Kate Farms formulas are made of easily digested organic pea protein, prebiotic soluble fiber from organic agave inulin and a clinically effective phytonutrient blend that provides antioxidants. Kate Farms flows easily through a feeding tube and is also used orally because of its great taste. Kate Farms formulas are on formulary with many leading children's and adult hospital systems across the country and is available for 95% of US hospitals to offer. Kate Farms tastes great and is also available at www.katefarms.com.

1 WIC is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Agriculture for USDA's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

