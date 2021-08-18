Kate Farms New Ready-To-Hang Closed System Is The First And Only Plant-Based Closed Feeding System

The demand for plant-based nutrition in healthcare is growing. Professional medical associations and state legislations are taking action. The American Medical Association calls on health care facilities to offer plant-based meal options to improve the health of patients, visitors and hospital staff. States including California, New York and the District of Columbia, are now requiring hospitals to make healthy, plant-based meals available to all patients. The Kate Farms closed feeding system is designed for safety and convenience in a ready-to-hang 1 liter bag that is pre-filled and sterile. Closed system packaging reduces the risk of patient infection due to contamination and saves quality nursing time by minimizing handling and extending hang time [1]. Kate Farms has the broadest offering of clinically proven, plant-based formulas. The Kate Farms Standard 1.4 and Peptide 1.5 closed feeding systems make it possible for hospitals across the country to offer these two formulas in a closed feeding system. Kate Farms Standard 1.4 and Kate Farms Peptide 1.5 are plant-based, organic, calorically dense, sole source or supplemental nutrition for tube feeding use. Both products are made with organic pea protein and without common allergens or corn. The Peptide 1.5 formulation is made with organic hydrolyzed pea protein.

For hospital systems, Kate Farms is on contract and easily accessible via group purchase organizations Vizient, Premier and Intalere, and other Kate Farms products are available in more than 600 hospitals across the United States including half the leading children's hospitals.

Kate Farms' closed feeding system provides high-quality plant-based nutrition to support patients with conditions requiring tube feeding. The new closed system, ready-to-hang bag features easily accessible front-of-bag port and instructions for use. Additionally, the universal connector fit allows the feeding bags to be compatible with any feeding pump set with a spiked connector. The packaging allows for visual inspection of contents.

"We are committed to making high-quality, plant-based clinical nutrition accessible to all patients—whether in the hospital or home-care setting," said Cynthia Ambres, MD, Kate Farms' Chief Medical Officer. "As the first and only company to offer plant-based nutrition in a ready-to-hang closed feeding system, we can reduce contamination risks and conserve nursing time, improving health outcomes and infection-related medical costs."

Kate Farms formulas are designed to support weight gain and maintenance. In a recent study of oncology patients (n= 13), 100% of oncology patients maintained or gained weight while on Kate Farms [2]. In a separate study (n = 392), 67% of patients reported improved digestive symptoms and 79% reported feeling healthier after switching to Kate Farms[3].

Kate Farms continues to transform health care by providing clinicians and patients a new choice for medical nutrition - plant-based and clinically proven formulas made for tolerance. Kate Farms' portfolio of formulas support a variety of acute and chronic health conditions including food allergies, cancer, gastrointestinal conditions, adult malnutrition, and childhood eating difficulties. Kate Farms formulas are nationally available in hospitals and homecare.

