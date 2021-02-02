Kate Farms Releases New Clinical Study Demonstrating Improved Outcomes for Pediatric Patients when using the Company's Plant-Based Nutrition Formulas

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Farms® Inc., the leader in plant-based, ready-to-use oral and tube feeding nutrition, recently presented new research at the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (NASPGHAN) virtual annual meeting demonstrating improved tolerance, weight gain and adherence in 159 pediatric formula users between the ages of one and 20 years old.

The purpose of the study was to describe the symptom frequency of constipation, diarrhea, vomiting, bloating and adherence reported in pediatric patients who have been on a pea protein plant-based enteral formula (PP PBEF). An electronic survey, utilizing REDCap®, was sent via email to those who had contacted Kate Farms for a formula sample.

Patients and caregivers reported improved tolerance, weight gain, and adherence. Pediatric patients who switched to Kate Farms (n=159) reported:

35-45% reduction in episodes of constipation, bloating, vomiting and diarrhea

90.6% gained or maintained weight

41% better adherence (89.6% adherence compared to 48.4% on previous formula)

Adherence was defined as consuming > 75% of the formula prescribed. This is an important measure because when patients are unable to adhere to their healthcare provider's treatment plan due to formula intolerance and subsequent gastrointestinal symptoms, it becomes difficult if not impossible, to meet life-preserving goals like weight gain or weight maintenance.

Additional outcomes included:

77.4% of caregivers felt that patients were healthier on the PP PBEF

88.7% of caregivers reported that the PP PBEF improved their nutrition

"I'm very pleased to see these results among a large and diverse pediatric population," said the study's lead author, Stanley A. Cohen, MD. "Improved adherence is particularly significant because kids who use the formula will stay on their regimen successfully."

The current abstract published in the Journal of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition (JPGN), is the pediatric sub-set (n=159) of a larger patient reported outcomes study (n=392) reporting both adult and pediatric outcomes. The abstract with combined data was published in the Journal of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition and presented at the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN) 2020 Nutrition Science and Practice Conference.2 Patient-reported outcomes research is an important source of direct data about patient experience without interpretation by a clinician and may lead to better shared decision-making between patients and their healthcare providers.

This study is the latest to demonstrate improved clinical outcomes in children and adults with Kate Farms formulas.1-6 Read all the research on Kate Farms formulas here.

Kate Farms was founded in 2011 by parents determined to save their daughter's life after a diagnosis of failure to thrive and is now the #1 recommended plant-based formula. Kate Farms offers medical formulas for children and adults, to be used as sole source or supplemental nutrition for oral or tube feeding. They are available nationally and eligible for insurance coverage. All Kate Farms formulas are made for tolerance with easily digested organic pea protein, soluble fiber and phytonutrients to support gut health, and without common allergens or artificial ingredients. These formulas have been clinically proven to demonstrate improved tolerance and weight gain in children and adults. Visit www.katefarms.com.

