Kate Hudson Teams Up with MyFitnessPal for 2024 Small Steps, Big Wins Plan

News provided by

MyFitnessPal

08 Jan, 2024, 09:05 ET

Along with her personal trainer, Brian Nguyen, Kate shows how small steps can lead to lifelong healthy habits with help from the leading global food tracking and nutrition app

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFitnessPal, the No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app, is stepping into the New Year with an invitation to join their free, one-week Small Steps, Big Wins Plan. Designed to create sustainable, lifelong habits, the Plan introduces seven small changes that can have a big impact on health goals long-term across topics such as protein, sugar, hydration and more. This year, award-winning actress, author, and entrepreneur, Kate Hudson – along with her personal fitness trainer, Brian Nguyen – are partnering on the challenge by providing tips, tricks, food swaps, and inspirational affirmations to help users reach their personal health goals.

Continue Reading
Kate Hudson Teams Up with MyFitnessPal for 2024 Small Steps, Big Wins Plan
Kate Hudson Teams Up with MyFitnessPal for 2024 Small Steps, Big Wins Plan

"I'm excited to partner with MyFitnessPal because we share a vision to help inspire people to get healthy and just take those small steps to get them started. This is something I've been passionate about for years so developing the Small Steps, Big Wins Plan with them was a natural next step after using the app for years to track my nutrition," says Hudson. "This seven-day program includes great strategies like swapping out high-sugar foods and habit-stacking hydration. It's empowering to learn more about how your body responds to nutrition and I hope users will join me on this health journey."

"One thing I always work on with Kate is moving her body at least once a day. But to move our bodies effectively, we have to match it with proper nutrition," says Nguyen. "Tracking food with MyFitnessPal is an invaluable way to receive insights on what you're putting in your body and really helps you focus on habits that can be changed without having to overhaul your lifestyle. I'm excited to introduce people to a healthier way of living, starting with this seven-day program."

Some of the Small Steps, Big Wins Plan highlights include:

  • Seven small steps – from logging sugar intake to increasing hydration – that are easily attainable to successfully create lifelong healthy habits.
  • Tips and tricks from Kate Hudson on how to stay inspired through movement and delicious meals.
  • Kate Hudson's favorite affirmations for achieving health goals and boosting self-confidence.

"The New Year is synonymous with setting health goals for the year ahead, but by the end of January, most people have given up on their resolutions. MyFitnessPal wants to help our users avoid the trap of setting unrealistic, unattainable goals by introducing strategies that are easy to reach with simple, small changes," explains Katie Keil, Chief Marketing Officer of MyFitnessPal. "Whether the goal is to lose or maintain weight heading into 2024, we'll be standing beside our users with data-led insights, healthy recipes, and guidance at the ready."

Simply download the free MyFitnessPal app and sign-up for the free Small Steps, Big Wins Plan today. People can join at any time and commit to making small changes to their daily routine for 7-days to kick-start the new year with a step in the right direction towards their wellness goals.

For more information on MyFitnessPal, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or download via App Store and Google Play.

About MyFitnessPal
MyFitnessPal is the No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app for achieving health goals. Since 2005, MyFitnessPal has empowered over 200 million users in over 120 countries to log food intake, record exercise activity and weight, track wellness habits, and achieve their health and fitness goals. As one of the world's most trusted and leading resources on nutrition, MyFitnessPal's mission is to ignite powerful nutrition and wellness change in members by empowering them to succeed on their own terms through personalized data-led insights, guidance, and unwavering support. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 18 million foods, access to over 500 recipes, over 50 workout routines, 80 exercise demos and over 35 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides users with tools for positive healthy change. The MyFitnessPal app is available on the App Store and Google Play store. To learn more, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or follow MyFitnessPal on FacebookInstagramLinkedInTikTok and Twitter.

SOURCE MyFitnessPal

Also from this source

Demystifying the Relationship Between Nutrition and Sleep: MyFitnessPal Introduces New App Integration to Deepen Understanding of Food's Impact on Sleep

Demystifying the Relationship Between Nutrition and Sleep: MyFitnessPal Introduces New App Integration to Deepen Understanding of Food's Impact on Sleep

As the U.S. approaches the end of Daylight Savings, MyFitnessPal is introducing Sleep: a new integration feature that helps members make connections...
MyFitnessPal Teams Up with adidas to Offer Premium Subscriptions to adiClub Members

MyFitnessPal Teams Up with adidas to Offer Premium Subscriptions to adiClub Members

Today, MyFitnessPal announced a collaboration with adidas, a leading global sports brand, to show athletes how nutrition is at the core of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.