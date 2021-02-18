Kate Lawson Joins ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales as Sales Engineer

When asked about joining the team, Kate said, "I'm thrilled to be a part of ACI, and more specifically, a rapidly growing company that has a reputation for excellent customer service and technical expertise. I look forward to growing our customer base to an even wider group of clients while exceeding expectations along the way."

Kate earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Minnesota. She later spent four years working in construction and another four years working in supply chain logistics in Bozeman, MT. Rick Schnarr, VP of Applied Sales, remarks, "Kate's unique experience makes her a valuable asset to both ACI and our customers alike."

As the Sales Engineer, Kate will demonstrate her skills and expertise by assisting Contractors and Engineers with their projects. Her devotion to customer service, specifically her pride in prompt communication and complex problem solving, will help our customers design and build successful projects.

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales

ACI is the Pacific Northwest's vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications in education and industrial facilities, data centers, commercial office buildings, and healthcare. Since 1985, ACI has served Oregon and Washington from locations in Seattle, Portland, and Spokane. ACI represents the finest manufacturers, including Ruskin, Price Industries, Loren Cook Fan Co., as well as, many other HVAC product lines. Visit acimechsales.com.

SOURCE ACI Mechanical Sales

Related Links

acimechsales.com

