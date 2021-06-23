Kate Rodriguez Joins HCI Equity Partners' Executive Partner Group

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners ("HCI") announced today that Kate Rumely Rodriguez has joined the HCI Executive Partner group and has been appointed to the board of directors for HCI portfolio company Tech-24. Ms. Rodriquez will advise on human capital, talent acquisition and D&I initiatives throughout the entire HCI portfolio. HCI is a lower middle market private equity firm that partners with family and founder owned manufacturing, service and distribution companies.

Ms. Rodriguez is currently a Senior Global Executive Recruiter at Cognizant where she partners with their senior business leaders, providing comprehensive in-house executive search services addressing the most important executive leadership needs. Prior to joining Cognizant, she built executive search practices for the HR think tank i4cp and served as a Partner at Hanold Associates. She developed her talent acquisition career over a long tenure at GE, where she led the US recruiting for GE's Energy, Aviation, Transportation, Oil and Gas, and Enterprise solutions. In addition, Ms. Rodriguez was responsible for metrics, compliance, diversity and veteran recruiting, and spent two years as a Six Sigma Black Belt at GE Capital Hawaii. Ms. Rodriguez has a BS in Systems Engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

HCI Managing Partner Doug McCormick said, "We are delighted to add Kate to the HCI and Tech-24 teams. Attracting, retaining, and developing exceptional leaders and building great teams are core tenets of HCI's strategy. Her thought leadership in best practices for human capital management complemented by exceptional real-world experience will ensure we are positioned to hire the best talent."

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

