Kathleen Harper, DO, FACC, FACP is recognized by Continental Who's Who

AUGUSTA, Maine, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathleen Harper, DO, FACC, FACP is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Cardiologist for her outstanding achievements in Healthcare and her exemplary leadership as the Chief of Cardiology at VA Maine.

Kathleen Harper, DO, FACC, FACP

Having devoted over three decades in the medical field, Dr. Kathleen Harper is a highly qualified and respected cardiologist specializing in all facets of her work, including non-invasive cardiology, echo, and vascular. She is currently serving a leadership role at Togus VA Medical Center in Maine as the Chief of Cardiology and demonstrating the highest level of medical excellence.

In addition to her work with VA Maine, Dr. Harper also serves as Director of the Congestive Heart Failure Clinic at St. Vincent's Medical Center and Director of the Women at Heart Club at St. Vincent's. In this capacity, she teaches patients how to lead a healthy lifestyle and promotes the prevention of heart disease and other problems. Throughout her career, she has advocated for women's heart health, including preventing cardiac problems and heart failure.

Dr. Harper previously served as the Director of Mayo Cardiology at St. Vincent's Medical Center from 1999-2013, a Physician at St. Vincent's Medical Center from 1999-2013, and as the Director of Noninvasive Cardiology at St. Vincent's Health Services in Bridgeport, CT from 1995-2013. She is an extensively published author.

In light of her academic achievements, Dr. Harper obtained her Medical Degree from the University of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine. She went on to complete her Internship at Humana Hospital, her Residency at St. Vincent's Medical Center, and her Fellowship at University St. Vincent's Medical Center. She completed an additional Fellowship in non-invasive Cardiology at Baystate Medical Center.

With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Harper is a distinguished Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC) and the American College of Physicians (FACP). She is also board-certified in Internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine and in Cardiology, Echocardiography, and Nuclear Medicine by the American Board of Cardiology.

To stay up-to-date on all matters in the field of Cardiology, Dr. Harper is a distinguished member of the American Osteopathic Association, the American Society of Heart Failure, the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology, and the American Society of Echocardiography. Recognitions for her professional excellence include Teacher of the Year, and profile features on Issuewire.com and pronewsreport.com.

Dr. Harper credits her ongoing success to her uncompromising perseverance. In her free time, she enjoys photography.

