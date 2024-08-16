Kathy Bloomgarden Named as an Agency Leader by Ragan's Top Women in Marketing Awards 2024

Antonia Caamaño Honored as a Content Marketer by Ragan's Top Women in Marketing Awards 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Ragan announced the honorees of the 2024 Top Women in Marketing Awards. Ruder Finn is proud to have two members of our team recognized with this prestigious honor, which celebrates the most influential women in marketing.

Ragan Top Women in Marketing, Class of 2024

Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn, was named as an honoree in the 'Agency Leaders' category. Dr. Kathy Bloomgarden is known for her work positioning companies, CEOs, and senior management as leaders and changemakers in an era of disruption and accelerated transformation. With more than 30 years of experience with dozens of top CEOs and business leaders across healthcare, technology, and corporate sectors, Kathy's specialties include corporate reputation and CEO leadership positioning, media relations, policy and community building, as well as internal engagement and talent transformation.

Antonia Caamaño, Senior Vice President, Technology at Ruder Finn, was named as an honoree in the 'Content Marketers' category. With more than two decades of PR and executive communications experience leading programs for top B2B and B2C technology brands, Antonia's career is distinguished by successful campaigns and strategic initiatives that reach audiences with impactful messages. She specializes in turning technical topics into powerful stories of impact that land breakthrough coverage in top-tier media such as Bloomberg, CNN, CNBC, Fast Company, Fortune, People, and The Wall Street Journal. Under her leadership, her teams have delivered innovative content strategies that have not only increased brand visibility for technology clients, but elevated audience engagement across digital and social media platforms.

This year's honorees will be recognized at a luncheon in NYC on October 30th.

