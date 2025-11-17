Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden Honored as 2025 ICCO Hall of Fame Inductee

The International Communications Consultancy Organization's Hall of Fame recognizes pivotal leaders who have expanded the global reach of the public relations industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Communications Consultancy Organization (ICCO) has named Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn, a 2025 Hall of Fame inductee. The ICCO Hall of Fame honors PR professionals who have made exceptional progress in leading the internationalization of the industry.

Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn

As a global visionary, Bloomgarden has spearheaded the growth of Ruder Finn's presence in markets across the world. Since expanding the agency to India in 2011, she has forged strategic client partnerships and built tech-forward teams across the country, expanding Ruder Finn's presence in the region to 5 offices and 130 staff members. Her early leadership in AI adoption, including establishing one of the first agency AI incubators, rf.TechLab, underscores Bloomgarden's forward-thinking and longstanding commitment to integrating emerging technologies that power Ruder Finn's growth strategies and deliver measurable impact for clients. Her vision has positioned Ruder Finn to lead in a new era of communications, combining local insights with global resources, and AI with human ingenuity to create meaningful impact across offices in the US, Asia, the UK and the Middle East.

"I'm deeply honored to be inducted into the ICCO Hall of Fame," said Bloomgarden. "At Ruder Finn, we're constantly implementing new tools and solutions that define the standard of communications in the AI era, harnessing the power of innovation in a rapidly changing world. Thank you for this recognition, and congratulations to my fellow inductees this year."

Bloomgarden was officially inducted into the ICCO Hall of Fame on November 12, 2025, at the organization's Global Summit.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for over 75 years, shaping communications that moves industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Commerce, Leadership and Workplace—with innovative tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 offering breakthrough creative, and specialized teams delivering customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across four continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies and offerings within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, Flightpath, Atteline, Pandan Social and RF Bloom. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

Contact:

Megan Fitzgibbon

[email protected]

SOURCE Ruder Finn