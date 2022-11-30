Katie Lucas Named Chief Administrative Officer of Lucas Oil

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucas Oil Products today announced the appointment of Katie Lucas, the company's vice president of strategy and philanthropy, to the position of chief administrative officer. In this role, she will be responsible for blending day-to-day operations with long-term strategic goals, providing oversight of company policies, procedures, campaigns and growth initiatives.

Katie Lucas, Chief Administrative Officer of Lucas Oil

"Over the years I've known and worked with Katie, I've seen her ability to motivate teams and drive initiatives forward while exemplifying the vision and core values that have made Lucas Oil what it is today," said Forrest Lucas, CEO of Lucas Oil. "We are in a unique position to continue the legacy of our iconic American brand while advancing and elevating our focus to meet the needs of the next generation. Katie is the right person to meet these goals, tapping into efficiencies that will help the company thrive."

As vice president of strategy and philanthropy, Katie shaped company strategy and business development initiatives, adding long-term vision and insight to new and ongoing initiatives. She will further advance strategic planning as CAO to pursue growth and adapt to a changing automotive landscape. Together with the Lucas Oil executive team, she will lay the groundwork for an enduring corporate strategy and culture equipped for the next 20 plus years.

Under Katie's leadership, Lucas Oil has been recognized for philanthropic efforts supporting local and national non-profits and was recently named Outstanding Corporation by the Inland Empire Association of Fundraising Professionals for its exceptional commitment to the Loma Linda University Children's Hospital in Loma Linda, California.

Katie was named one of Indiana Business Journal's Forty under 40, recognized for her professional success and civic involvement in central Indiana. Her other non-profit affiliations include the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, Ascension St. Vincent Foundation, Wheeler Mission, Grit & Grace Nation Foundation, EDGE Mentoring and many others.

About Lucas Oil

Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing the best lubricants and additives available anywhere. Lucas Oil offers the most diversified range of innovative engine oil, gear oil and additive products refined by years of specialized research, development and testing. The company's high performance engine oils and gear oils are widely recognized as best-in-class in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces. In total, Lucas Oil boasts more than 300 premium products, representing the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries.

Lucas Oil's commitment to motorsports includes long standing support for high profile regional and national racing series, and the distribution of exclusive motorsports content from across the globe via MAVTV, a Lucas Oil owned and operated television network. The company also serves as the exclusive oil and lubricant partner of Monster Jam®, the Dallas Cowboys, the Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium. For more information, please visit www.LucasOil.com .

