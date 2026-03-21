Katten and Four Attorneys Win Citywealth Powerwomen USA Awards

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that the firm, Private Wealth Global Chair Joshua S. Rubenstein, and Partners Ronni G. Davidowitz, Bonnie Lynn Chmil and Kathryn von Matthiessen were recipients of Citywealth's Powerwomen USA Awards.

The Citywealth Powerwomen USA Awards ceremony was held on March 18 in New York, spotlighting leaders in wealth management for excellence, inclusive leadership, support and career advancement.

"These awards highlight the strength of our Private Wealth practice and Katten's commitment to fostering a deep-rooted culture that empowers our talented people to grow, do their best work and thrive," Rubenstein said.

Katten was recognized in the Best Employer – Career Progression category, recognizing companies that support the talent pipeline. The firm invests in talent and equips attorneys with the skills, resources and opportunities they need to succeed, a priority reflected in Katten's strategic plan, enabling them to perform at their best and deliver the highest-quality service to clients.

The Katten partners honored with awards include:

Joshua S. Rubenstein: He received the Patron of Progress Award, which highlights an advocate's contributions toward women's advancement through advocacy, resources and leadership. As global chair of Katten's Private Wealth practice, he leads a team of attorneys focused on protecting the wealth and interests of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and family offices worldwide. He is deeply invested in talent development, championing the promotion of attorneys ­— many of whom started as summer or first-year associates — to partner and other leadership positions across the firm.





Ronni G. Davidowitz: Heading the New York Private Wealth practice, she was named the Inspirational Woman of the Year for demonstrating leadership and making a positive impact on her colleagues. A member of Katten's Executive Committee and Board of Directors, she is known as a leader with a thoughtful approach to mentorship. She is a three-time nominee for Katten's John P. Sieger Excellence in Mentoring Awards, a peer-nominated recognition honoring outstanding mentorship. She helps guide her colleagues in their professional growth by setting goals, offering guidance to keep them on track to achieve those goals, and inviting them to industry events to help broaden their professional networks.





Bonnie Lynn Chmil: Representing ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families and fiduciary trust companies in litigation matters, she was honored in the Woman of the Year – Leadership category. As a seasoned partner, she is deeply involved in supporting recruitment and professional development initiatives for junior attorneys within the Private Wealth practice, thereby strengthening the firm's capabilities and deepening the bench of attorneys serving clients.





Kathryn von Matthiessen: She was presented with the Woman of the Year – Business Growth Powerwomen Award. She focuses her practice on gift, estate and business succession planning for domestic and international private clients and specifically counsels on income and transfer tax optimization for ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Throughout her long tenure at Katten, she has significantly grown her client relationships while coaching associates on global business development and sharing her knowledge on cross-border issues.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 650 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com.

SOURCE Katten