Katten Dallas Office Grows With Litigation Partner

News provided by

Katten

12 Jul, 2023, 12:04 ET

DALLAS, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Ted Huffman has joined the firm as a partner in the Class Action and Consumer Finance Litigation practice in Dallas.

Huffman represents businesses and financial institutions in various legal areas, including cases involving breaches of contract, securities law, corporate fraud, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property disputes, anticompetitive conduct, government enforcement actions and class action proceedings.

Continue Reading
Ted Huffman has joined Katten's Dallas office as a litigation partner.
Ted Huffman has joined Katten's Dallas office as a litigation partner.

"Ted is a tested attorney who has proven he can successfully take on complex and high-risk litigation at the state and national level," said Gregory S. Korman, chair of Katten's Class Action and Consumer Finance Litigation department. "His extensive knowledge and experience in handling commercial litigation and financial services matters will add value to our clients who face increased regulatory and litigation issues in this area."

Named among D Magazine's 2023 "Best Lawyers Under 40," Huffman serves on committees for the Dallas Bar Association and the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers, and volunteers for the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity and the Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program, among other local organizations.

"We look for top talent to add to our fast-growing office, and Ted is recognized as a rapidly 'up-and-coming' attorney who will enhance our litigation capabilities in Dallas and actively engage in the community," said Mark S. Solomon, managing partner of Katten's Dallas office.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com.

Contact:     

Jackie Heard

+1.312.902.5450

[email protected]



Leonor B. Vivanco-Prengaman                       

+1.312.577.8371

[email protected]

SOURCE Katten

Also from this source

Katten Commemorates Pride Month With Harvard Law Professor Alexander Chen

Katten Recognized as One of the "Best Law Firms for Women and Diversity"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.