Katten Health Care Attorney Tapped to Lead ABA Health Law Committee

More specifically, the Committee develops educational materials and programming aimed at sparking discussion as a means of keeping lawyers up to date on the latest issues facing the health care and life sciences industries. The Committee consists of several subcommittees, including Health Care Restructuring, Health IT and Digital Health, Health Care M&A and Private Equity in addition to Life Sciences.

"It is rare for an associate to helm the ABA Business Law Section Committee. Ramana was chosen for the role because he is an outstanding attorney who has demonstrated excellent leadership skills that caught the eye of the national voice of the legal profession," said Lisa Atlas Genecov, national chair of Katten's Health Care practice.

Katten Chairman Roger P. Furey added, "In addition to his exceptional skills as a young attorney, Ramana will add to the ABA his deep-set commitment to excellence, and this will be a tremendous asset to the team there just as it is here at Katten."

Earlier this year, Rameswaran received an ABA Presidential Appointment to the Council for Diversity in the Educational Pipeline. He and Katten Health Care senior counsel, Michelle "Missy" Apodaca, who received an ABA Presidential Appointment to the Standing Committee on Legal Education, began serving in those new roles earlier this month.

For his presidential appointment, Rameswaran will serve on the 10-member Council for up to three years. He will begin as Co-Chair of the Committee in September and later will serve a two-year term as Chair of that group.

