Katten Partner Laura Keidan Martin Named Notable Leader in Chicago Health Care

CHICAGO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Laura Keidan Martin was selected for the Crain's Chicago Business list of Notable Leaders in Health Care for 2026.

The Notable Leaders in Health Care list highlights a wide range of prominent health care executives and professionals who are influencing care delivery and policy for patients, communities and institutions across the Chicago area.

Katten Partner Laura Keidan Martin Named Notable Leader in Health Care

"This distinction highlights Laura's long-term dedication and leadership in Chicago health care and beyond," said Kenya S. Woodruff, national chair of Katten's Health Care practice. "Laura is a trusted strategic advisor, an effective negotiator, and an authority in transactional, regulatory and antitrust matters. We congratulate her on this well-deserved honor."

Counseling health care providers on their most complex transactions, physician arrangements, antitrust matters and compliance challenges, Martin is a top advisor to hospitals and health systems, ancillary and post-acute care providers, physician groups and life sciences companies. She assists clients on strategic transactions and value-based arrangements while navigating high-stakes compliance matters and proactively reducing regulatory risk through preventive measures and sound guidance.

For example, Martin represented AdventHealth's acquisition of Redmond Medical Center in Georgia, a highly complex transaction that involved prolonged coordination with the Federal Trade Commission. She was also proud to counsel Shirley Ryan Ability Lab (SRAlab) in a multifaceted affiliation with Henry Ford Health System to develop a cutting-edge rehabilitation hospital in Detroit, a transformative development for the region.

Martin has held numerous leadership positions within Katten, including serving on the firm's Executive Committee and Board of Directors and as chair of its Health Care practice and Women's Leadership Forum. She is involved in several organizations outside the firm, including the American Health Law Association, and served as past president of the Illinois Association of Healthcare Attorneys. Her civic leadership includes roles with the Children's Research Fund, Museum of Contemporary Art, Navy Pier Executive Committee and the WOW Advisory Board of Youth Guidance.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 650 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com.

SOURCE Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP