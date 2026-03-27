Mike Shaffer Rejoins Katten as a Partner in Structured Finance

CHARLOTTE. N.C., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten has welcomed Mike Shaffer back to the firm as a partner in its Structured Finance practice.

Shaffer returns after serving as associate general counsel and managing director at global real estate investment, operating and development company Churchill Real Estate, where he worked on complex real estate finance matters from an in-house perspective. That experience adds to Katten's practice focused on structured finance transactions, particularly commercial mortgages.

Mike Shaffer rejoins Katten as a partner in the Structured Finance practice.

"We're excited to welcome Mike back to Katten," said Howard Schickler, co-chair of Katten's Structured Finance and Securitization department. "He knows our platform, he knows the market, and his in-house experience gives him an added perspective that will benefit both our clients and our team."

"During his time at one of the world's leading real estate finance companies, Mike gained an even deeper perspective on the strategic, operational and commercial considerations that shape complex real estate and finance transactions. That experience will be incredibly valuable to our clients and our team."

Shaffer advises clients across a range of structured finance transactions, including commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations (CRE CLOs), and repurchase facilities. He has represented commercial real estate lenders and loan sellers, as well as issuers and underwriters in public and private Rule 144A CMBS offerings. His experience also includes securitizations involving single-family rental, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and auto loans, where he has advised issuers, trustees, master servicers and securities administrators.

"Mike has built a strong reputation in this space, and we're pleased to have him back in Charlotte," said Karen Nelson, Katten's Charlotte office managing partner. "He brings deep experience, strong market relationships and a practical perspective that will be valuable to clients and to our office. We look forward to working with him again."

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 650 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice in addition to structured finance and securitization include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals.

For more information, visit katten.com .

SOURCE Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP