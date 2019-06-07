Katten Sponsors Special Olympics Southern California Summer Games

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP announced today that the firm will continue supporting Special Olympics Southern California as it celebrates its 50th anniversary of enriching the lives of people with intellectual disabilities through sports, health and leadership programs.

Katten is a major sponsor of the Summer Games and the event's Honored Guest Pavilion on June 8 and 9 at California State University, Long Beach where admission is free and open to the public. The Summer Games attracts more than 1,100 Special Olympics athletes from across Southern California to compete in track and field, basketball, bocce, flag football, and swimming.

"We are looking forward to strengthening our partnership with Special Olympics by pledging our continued support and proudly cheering on the fine athletes who will compete this weekend," said Katten partner David Halberstadter, a member of the board of directors for Special Olympics Southern California. "Katten cares deeply about giving back to the community. Our investment in such a worthy organization is not just financial but also includes the active participation of our attorneys and business professionals."

Katten will participate in additional events throughout the year to benefit Special Olympics Southern California and its athletes including the We Run the City 5K/10K and Plane Pull fundraisers.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial services, insolvency and restructuring, litigation, real estate, environmental and workplace safety, commercial finance, intellectual property, structured finance and securitization, and trusts and estates. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, including a third of the Fortune 100, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit www.kattenlaw.com.

