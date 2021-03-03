Katten's Trisha Sircar Appointed to Innovative Legal Diversity Fellows Program

"The LCLD Fellows Program looks for candidates who are high performing leaders who exhibit a deep sense of commitment to their professional organization, the community, and diversity and inclusion," said Katten Chief Diversity Partner Leslie D. Minier. "Trisha is an exceptional attorney who meets all these requirements and more and we are thrilled to have her represent Katten in LCLD's landmark program."

Sircar, an Intellectual Property partner in Katten's Privacy, Data and Cybersecurity practice in New York, leverages her vast experience to address privacy and data security risks, and has a keen understanding of privacy laws and regulations as well as emerging cybersecurity threats. Prior to joining Katten in 2020, Trisha held the position of counsel and compliance officer of Global Privacy and Compliance at one of the world's largest insurance companies in New York.

As a fellow, Sircar will participate in LCLD's yearlong professional development program that includes a range of virtual training methods and networking opportunities including interaction with top leaders in the legal profession.

Founded in 2009, LCLD is an organization of more than 300 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners committed to building a more open and diverse legal profession.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com .

SOURCE Katten