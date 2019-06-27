Kaufman Rossin Expands Advisory Services with Launch of Financial Planning Practice

MIAMI, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaufman Rossin, one of the top 100 CPA and advisory firms in the U.S., is continuing to grow and diversify its client service offerings. Today, Kaufman Rossin announced the launch of Kaufman Rossin Wealth, to provide clients with clarity on their financial goals and help them craft plans to meet those goals through financial planning and investment management. Affiliate Kaufman Rossin Insurance Services will help mitigate risks through insurance solutions.

The new group will be led by Jay Pelham, CFP®, who joined the firm last year. Pelham is well-known in the South Florida community and has held numerous leadership roles at some of the region's most established financial institutions, including most recently serving as president of TotalBank.

Over the past several years, Kaufman Rossin has rapidly grown its advisory and consulting business, bringing in experts to focus on specific industries and services including banking, cyber-security and business performance. Client needs have prompted these additional service offerings, including the latest, Kaufman Rossin Wealth.

"We have deep, long-standing relationships with our clients and a unique understanding of their personal and professional challenges. This new service line is another way of connecting the dots in their lives and figuring out the best way to help them reach their goals," said Kaufman Rossin CEO Blain Heckaman. "With Jay's leadership we know we can deliver intelligent financial planning by listening, having candid conversations and offering smart solutions."

Kaufman Rossin Wealth will offer its services as a registered investment advisor, which puts clients' interests first. Membership in the decades-old BAM Alliance offers an evidence-based approach to low-cost investing. Ash Brokerage, an insurance Brokerage General Agency, provides access to 80+ top-rated insurance carriers.

"Having spent the last 30 years in financial services and learning more about Kaufman Rossin's clients and business strategies this past year, I feel very strongly there's an underserved financial bracket that will benefit tremendously by having a roadmap to follow," Pelham said. "As a Registered Investment Advisor, we're committed to transparency and providing recommendations that serve our clients' best interests."

For more information on Kaufman Rossin Wealth, visit kaufmanrossinwealth.com.

Kaufman Rossin is one of the top 100 CPA and advisory firms in the U.S., bringing clients the knowledge to protect themselves from risk, improve business performance and meet compliance requirements. The Florida-based firm has been serving businesses in the U.S. and internationally for more than 55 years, providing accounting, audit, tax and outsourced services, as well as business, risk and forensic advisory services. Kaufman Rossin has won significant awards, including repeat honors as the Best Accounting Firm to Work For. With nearly 400 team members, the firm prides itself on offering the resources of a powerhouse, personally delivered. Go beyond the numbers at kaufmanrossin.com.

