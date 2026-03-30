Kauhale Healthcare Management Facilitates Affiliation and Management Transition of Vista Grande Villa

WESTERVILLE, Ohio., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kauhale Healthcare Management ("Kauhale") successfully facilitates affiliation between Otterbein SeniorLife and Vista Grande Villa ("VGV"), a non-profit senior living community located in Jackson, Michigan. Vista Grande Villa is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Otterbein SeniorLife.

Kauhale took over management of the 318-unit community following the purchase and refinancing of outstanding bonds by Lapis Advisers, LP on March 22, 2022. The five-year transformative plan transitioned the life care community, which first opened with independent living apartments and skilled nursing in 1972, to a rental community with elevated accommodations, services, and programs. The affiliation enabled bondholders' repayment in four years.

Campus occupancy at commencement was 71%, with TTM EBITDAR approximately, -$655,000. Less than four years later and upon execution of the Letter of Intent for Affiliation, the campus was at 92% occupancy and TTM EBITDAR of approximately $4,000,000.

Kauhale launched a series of strategic enhancements to care, services, programs, amenities, and resident and associate engagement to drive both resident care outcomes and financial returns. Additionally, direct capital improvements to the community were directed over the initial two years to reposition the campus and valued at more than $5 million. The venture was led by Blake Church, Founder and Executive Managing Director of Kauhale Health, the parent of Kauhale Healthcare Management. Jim Palculict, the company's President and Chief Operating Officer, led the change management, operations, resident care, and service support efforts.

"At Kauhale, we don't just talk about plans and results, we execute and achieve our goals through empowering our associates and partners with great systems, coaching, and cooperation. I am very proud of the results achieved and what now should be a sustainable future for the community and Jackson's seniors," stated Jim Palculict.

About Kauhale Healthcare Management

Founded in 2021, Kauhale Health (kauhalehealth.com) is a Midwest-based firm led by four principals with a combined 100+ years of experience in senior living/integrated post-acute care asset management and operations. The team has experience across 20 U.S. states, including management responsibilities for more than 450 standalone Independent Living (IL), Assisted Living (AL), Memory Care (MC), Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF), and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) properties. As of this release, the company owns/manages approximately 1,100 senior living units, with operations in five states. The company's mission is to empower purposeful living, well-being, and peace of mind in a vibrant community. The company's interests include senior living management, investments, fund management, and development.

Contact

Blake F. Church

303-818-2711

[email protected]

kauhalehealth.com

SOURCE Kauhale Health