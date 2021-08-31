Kaukauna® Debuts Two New Seasonal Cheese Balls – Cranberry & Cream Cheese and Four Cheese & Sun Dried Tomato.

Kaukauna's Cranberry & Cream Cheese 9 oz. cheese ball is the brand's first sweet variety – made with rich cream cheese and blended with delicious cranberry juice and dried cranberries to create a sweet and tart flavor that pairs perfectly with graham crackers or as a delectable dessert centerpiece.

For an option bursting with savory flavors, Kaukauna's Four Cheese & Sun Dried Tomato 9 oz. cheese ball is made with premium romano, asiago, parmesan, and cheddar cheeses that give the product a unique sharp and nutty taste, which complements the herby basil and tanginess of sun dried tomatoes. Pair it with flatbread or a flatbread cracker for a pizza-like taste. Both flavors are covered in a crunchy almond coating for a delightful combination of unique flavors and texture unlike any other.

"Kaukauna cheese balls are a casual classic — the perfect centerpiece for simple entertaining that can be enjoyed so many ways, whether the core of a cheese plate or as a stand-alone snack served with your favorite vegetables and crackers," said Michael Averbook, Senior Associate Brand Manager of Kaukauna. "We're excited to introduce these two new seasonal flavors just in time for fall and holiday gatherings, so friends and families can spend less time stressing about hosting and more time spent creating memorable moments and traditions together."

Founded in a small town in Wisconsin, Kaukauna cheese balls started as a midwestern tradition and grew to become a staple in households across the country. The new seasonal flavors join Kaukauna's existing lineup of cheese balls, which are also available in six year-round varieties:

Four Cheese & Sun Dried Tomato (seasonal flavor, available starting in September) Parmesan Ranch Cheese

Port Wine Cheese

Rosé White Cheddar Cheese

Sharp Cheddar Cheese

Smoky Bacon Cheese

White Cheddar Cheese

Kaukauna Cranberry & Cream Cheese and Kaukauna Four Cheese & Sun Dried Tomato cheese balls will be available starting in September at major retailers nationwide — including Kroger, Albertsons, and Publix — so cheese lovers everywhere will have a new way to experience their favorite flavors heading into the holiday season. Kaukauna Cranberry & Cream Cheese and Kaukauna Four Cheese & Sun Dried Tomato Cheese Balls will be available for the suggested retail price of $4.49-$5.99.

About Kaukauna:

The Kaukauna® Cheese Company was founded in 1918 by Hubert Fassbender as a dairy product distribution company. Today, Kaukauna is part of the Bel Brands USA family and has become the undisputed market leader of cheese balls. Manufactured by Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Bel Group, Kaukauna Cheese Spread Cups, Cheese Balls and Cheese Logs are high-quality, delicious cheeses perfect for every occasion. Bel produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. In addition to Kaukauna, other USA favorites include Babybel®, The Laughing Cow® and other popular cheese spreads marketing under Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Kaukauna can be found in supermarket deli and cheese cases nationwide. For more information, please visit www.kaukaunacheese.com.





