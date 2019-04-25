Kavalan Wins 'Pinnacle' Prizes in 2019's First Competitions

The Vinho Barrique Cask Strength, sold under the "Cask Strength" series name only in the US and under the "Solist" series* name for the rest of the world, was awarded a SFWSC "Platinum." This is the top medal awarded only to spirits that have won a "Double Gold" in three consecutive competitions.

A SFWSC representative said of the Platinum medal: "It signifies that your spirit is near the pinnacle of achievement in its category!"

Platinum:

Kavalan Vinho Barrique Cask Strength*

Double Gold:

Kavalan Classic Single Malt

Kavalan Vinho Barrique Cask Strength*

Kavalan Reserve Peaty Cask Single Cask Strength*

Gold

Kavalan ex-Bourbon Single Cask Strength*

Kavalan Oloroso Sherry Single Cask Strength*

Kavalan King Car Conductor

Kavalan Podium

Kavalan Reserve Rum Cask Single Cask Strength*

Kavalan Distillery Select

Malt Maniacs Awards (MMA)

In the MMA awards, Kavalan was named a winner in each eligible category of the program. Judges singled out two Kavalans for recognition as MMA's overall "Supreme Winners," the Kavalan Solist* Oloroso Sherry Cask and Kavalan Port Cask.

MMA Judge Tim Puett of the US said Kavalan's Solist* Sherry Cask was "Old school sherry, tastes like old Speyside whiskies."

Olivier Humbrecht of France said it was a "Dark sweet sherry. Round balanced. Great old refined. Fabulous."

Krishna Nukala of India said it was "Classic rich, complex nose...exceedingly sweet and thick…brilliantly sweet and sherry finish that is everlasting."

MMA Organiser Patrick Brossard said: "As for the previous editions, Kavalan won again, even if we had some changes in the judges. This highlights the excellent quality of their Solist* single casks."

Supreme Winners

Kavalan Solist* Port Cask

Kavalan Solist* Oloroso Sherry Cask

Ultra Premium Category

Kavalan Solist* Moscatel Sherry Cask

Premium Category

Kavalan Solist* Oloroso Sherry Cask

World Gin Awards (WGA)

Gold

Kavalan Gin

*Kavalan's award-winning "Solist" Series* is sold under the name "Cask Strength" Series inside the US market only for trademark reasons.

About Kavalan Distillery

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by cool sea and mountain breezes. All this combines to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected more than 320 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests, and are available in more than 70 countries. Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com

