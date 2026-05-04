Monster Energy Debuts as Main Partner at 2026 UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup in South Korea

Cross Country Mountain Bike: 24-Year-Old Luca Martin from France Takes 2nd Place,

Scotland's Charlie Aldridge Finishes in 3rd Place

Downhill Mountain Bike: 30-Year-Old Amaury Pierron from France Takes 3rd Place in Elite Men Division

MONA YONGPYONG, South Korea, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off the 2026 season with podium finishes! Monster Energy congratulates mountain bike team rider Luca Martin on taking second place at the UCI Cross-Country Olympic World Cup in Mona YongPyong this Sunday. In the opening race of the 2026 season, the 24-year-old from Tourrette-Levens, France, rose to the podium in the first race ever contested in the discipline in Asia. Martin was joined on the podium by 25-year-old Charlie Aldridge from Perth, Scotland, in third place.

Monster Energy's Luca Martin Takes Second Place and Charlie Aldridge Claims Third Place in Cross Country at the 2026 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in South Korea

In Saturday's UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup race, 30-year-old Amaury Pierron from Brioude, France, claimed third place in the Elite Men division despite a crash.

From April 30 to May 2, the 2026 UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup season kicked off with Monster Energy as the new headline partner in the modern racing venue in South Korea. The event in South Korea makes history as the first official UCI Downhill World Cup contested in Asia in 25 years. This weekend also marked the very first UCI Cross-country Olympic and UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cups on the continent.

Monster Energy team riders claimed podium spots in Sunday's UCI Cross-Country Olympic World Cup race. Leading the charge, Martin completed the demanding track in 1:26:22 and earned 200 points in UCI World Cup rankings in the season opener.

"It was total carnage out there today with how the rain saturated the course. The forecast changed at the last minute, and everyone was trying to figure out a full new bike setup for these conditions and try to get through," said Martin. "It was super physical with the lack of grip and knowing when to push. Super happy that I managed a podium finish in these unique conditions! Sharing it with my teammate, Charlie Aldridge, feels really good, too."

Martin was followed by Aldridge in third place. Finishing closely behind his teammate, Aldridge completed the cross-country course in 1:27:15 and earned 160 points in season rankings.

"Today was a huge effort on the bike," said Aldridge about his third-place finish in South Korea. "The conditions were obviously not easy, but I tried my best to keep up with [Luca Martin] and chase him to the finish. I was loving it in the mud and sliding around the descents! It really felt like home in some ways. Very stoked on today and with the team around me!"

In Saturday's Elite Men Downhill final, the weekend's 30 top-qualified riders took on the fast-paced course in the South Korean mountainside. Throughout the competition, the challenging and slippery track caused some of the most experienced riders to crash out or miss their lines. Multiple high-speed jumps and demanding technical sections pushed riders throughout the course.

When the dust settled, one performance had fans and riders talking after an action-filled weekend: Against all odds, Monster Energy's Pierron suffered a crash in the final section of the course, practically in sight of the finish line, but he still managed to edge into the top three. With a finish time of 2:45.364, Pierron claimed third place after holding the lead in Split 3 before taking a fall. What a race!

"It was a very tough weekend dealing with the changing track conditions as it deteriorated and the lines changed almost every lap," said Pierron about the new track and venue in South Korea. "The rocks were always moving around, but I had enough confidence in my lines to keep up my pace and give it my all. I had a lot of fun, even if that small mistake in finals cost me a bit of time. On the podium to start the season, I'll take that!"

Also making the top five in the weekend's race, 29-year-old Loris Vergier from Cagnes-sur-Mer, France, took fourth place closely behind Pierron with a finish time of 2:46.492.

Closely missing the podium on Saturday, newly minted Monster Energy team rider Till Alran took sixth place in the season opener. Hailing from the South of France, the 19-year-old finished the course in 2:46.953 after already posting the fastest time in Thursday's timed training. In 2022, Alran won the U17 French Championships and took third place in the Junior Division in the UCI World Championships before stepping up to the pro ranks. Welcome to the team!

On the strength of their performances, Pierron, Vergier, and Alran secured the title of "Team of the Day" for their Commencal MucOff Team. The Commencal MucOff Team is also currently leading overall team standings for the new season.

Stay tuned when the 2026 UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup season returns in Loudenvielle, France, from May 28-31!

For more on Luca Martin, Charlie Aldridge, Amaury Pierron, Loris Vergier, Till Alran, and our team of mountain bike athletes, visit www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok for updates from the 2026 mountain bike race season.

For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock-and-roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy, including all of its drinks, at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy