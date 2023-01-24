Kay Properties Delaware Statutory Trust and 1031 Exchange Expert Steve Haskell to Discuss How DSTs and Real Estate Funds can be Used to Avoid Stock Market Volatility

The Apartment Association of Orange County (AAOC) will be featuring Steve Haskell from Kay Properties and Investments, one of the nation's leading DST 1031 Exchange specialty firms during a virtual presentation that will examine why so many investors are turning to Real Estate Investment Funds and Delaware Statutory Trust investments during turbulent times.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Haskell, Senior Vice President of Kay Properties & Investments will discuss why more investors are turning to Delaware Statutory Trust and Real Estate Income Fund investments to help avoid Wall Street's volatility, receive passive income potential, and achieve potential diversification*.

The presentation will be on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. via the following zoom link and is part of the Apartment Association of Orange County's monthly certified education program.

Kay Properties' Steve Haskell will discuss how DSTs and Real Estate Funds can be used to avoid stock market volatility.

Haskell is one of Kay Properties' nationally recognized DST 1031 Exchange experts, and will present why alternative real estate investment strategies are growing in popularity among accredited investors. He will also be discussing potential benefits as well as risk factors investors should be aware of when considering DST and alternative real estate investments.

Steve Haskell, Senior Vice President, Kay Properties

Specifically, Haskell will highlight how investing in 100% debt-free real estate investments can potentially mitigate risk for investors. In the case of Real Estate Income Funds, for example, debt-free funds can be eligible for IRA's and 401 (k)s, while also providing investors assets that are tied to the "sticks and bricks" of real estate and not publicly traded stocks. When it comes to DSTs, investing in debt-free properties can potentially mitigate risks like lender foreclosure and lender cash flow sweeps.

"The vast majority of DST properties and real estate funds are leveraged. Kay Properties believes that investing in debt-free assets is highly prudent considering the recent pandemic, the condition of the economy, and the current state of geopolitical affairs. This is not the time to push for potentially increased returns with leverage for many investors. That's why we think this presentation is important for Orange County investors to hear, and to learn why 100% debt-free Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) offerings should be considered when entering a 1031 Exchange as a potential way to mitigate risk," said Haskell.

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of typically 20-40 DSTs from over 25 different DST sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 400 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over 30 Billion of DST 1031 investments.

*Diversification

Diversification does not guarantee returns and does not protect against loss.

There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. All offerings discussed are Regulation D, Rule 506c offerings. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential distributions, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals, and risk tolerances. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

SOURCE Kay Properties and Investments