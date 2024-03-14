Kay Properties Expands Its Team of Delaware Statutory Trust Specialists with the Appointment of Timothy Emanuel as Vice President

In his new role, Emanuel will work alongside Senior Vice Presidents to educate and assist high net worth investors utilize Delaware Statutory Trust real estate investments for their 1031 exchange investments.

TORRANCE, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Properties and Investments, which operates one of the nation's largest 1031 exchange property and real estate investment marketplaces, announced today it has strengthened its team of Delaware Statutory Trust specialists by appointing Timothy Emanuel as Vice President.

Kay Properties & Investments announces the appointment of Timothy Emanuel as Vice President for the Delaware Statutory Trust real estate investment firm.

Founded by CEO Dwight Kay, Kay Properties & Investments currently has over 2,270 accredited investors who have invested in over 9,100 DST investment assets nationwide. As a result, Kay Properties believes it has created one of the largest 1031 exchange and real estate investment online marketplaces in the country and generates some of the largest DST 1031 investment volume in the United States.

"Our continued growth and expanding client base of high-net-worth investors precipitated the need to bring on a seasoned professional like Timothy who has spent the better part of two decades proving his ability to solve complex problems, interact regularly with a wide variety of individuals, and demonstrating high ethical standards while paying close attention to details. We feel fortunate to include Timothy as a member of our team," said Dwight Kay, Founder and CEO of Kay Properties.

Prior to joining Kay Properties, Emanuel served at the Huntington Beach Police Department starting in 2006 and was named Lead Detective and Field Training Officer before retiring as a Law Enforcement Supervisor 2024. Prior to his law enforcement career, Emanuel served eight years as a combat engineer for the United States Marine Corps where he achieved the rank of Sergeant.

"Kay Properties has a tremendous reputation within the alternative real estate and 1031 exchange DST industries for their integrity and expertise. I believe my combination of analytical skills and knowledge of real estate and finance will be a great fit for Kay Properties and their growing list of high-net-worth clients," said Emanuel.

Emanuel holds a Master of Business Administration from Liberty University and a Bachelor of Arts from University of California at Irvine as well as the Series 7, 22, 63 and SIE licenses.

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of typically 20-40 DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 200 years of real estate experience, have participated in over $30 Billion of DST 1031 investments, and have helped over 2,270 investors purchase more than 9,100 DST investments nationwide.

This material is not to be considered tax or legal advice. Please speak with your own CPA and attorney for all tax and legal advice prior to considering an investment. All real estate and DST properties contain risk. PLEASE ADD IN THE FULL DISCLSOURE ON THIS RELEASE…. THANKS.

Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties & Investments is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 115 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over 30 billion of DST 1031 investments.

There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. All offerings discussed are Regulation D, Rule 506c offerings. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential distributions, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals, and risk tolerances. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

* Past performance does not guarantee or indicate the likelihood of future results. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. All real estate investments provide no guarantees for cash flow, distributions or appreciation as well as could result in a full loss of invested principal. Please read the entire Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) prior to making an investment. This case study may not be representative of the outcome of past or future offerings. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment.

* Annualized return is defined as a total return including profit on sale and monthly distributions earned on an annualized basis.

** Total return consists of initial return of investor principal, monthly distributions, and profit upon sale.

*** All return calculations are calculated as if the investor closed on the DST investment at the same time the property was purchased.

Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. All real estate investments provide no guarantees for cash flow, distributions or appreciation as well as could result in a full loss of invested principal. Please read the entire Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) prior to making an investment. This case study may not be representative of the outcome of past or future offerings. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment.

SOURCE Kay Properties and Investments