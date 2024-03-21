Why Investors Love the Kay Properties Online Marketplace for DST Investment Opportunities

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Many real estate investors looking for quality DST investment opportunities come to Kay Properties and Investments' online 1031 exchange and real estate investment marketplace located at www.kpi1031.com.

Designed for Both 1031 Exchange and Direct Cash Investors

Dwight Kay, founder, and CEO of Kay Properties & Investments describes how Kay Properties has created one of the largest 1031 exchange and real estate investment online marketplaces in the country that generates some of the largest DST 1031 investment volumes in the United States. The Kay Properties & Investments online marketplace has truly become a best-in-class robust platform connecting high-net-worth investors with quality real estate offerings as well as a place for real estate sponsors and operators to connect with thousands of high-net-worth investors seeking to deploy capital into real estate offerings. We think the platform creates a perfect match for all sides of the 1031 exchange equation.

While most real estate investments made on the Kay Properties platform are for DST 1031 exchange replacement properties, the online marketplace is also drawing significant attention from direct cash investors as well. The reasons why investors choose to invest in DST properties as a purely discretionary cash investment are many, but two of the of the most common include:

Investors use DST properties to diversify out of the stock/bond markets while also deriving a tax-advantaged potential income stream.

Investors who are considering selling a large investment property over the coming months and or years often find potential value in investing a smaller amount of direct cash into a DST on kpi1031.com as a "test" investment. This way when they do have a large 1031 exchange coming, they have had real experience with DSTs and Kay Properties.

DSTs Are Approved for 1031 Exchange "Like Kind Properties"

Because DST investment offerings are an allowable option for replacement properties for 1031 exchange investors who are seeking to defer taxation on their gains, enter a passive management structure, and potentially broaden their geographic and real estate asset diversification*, the Kay Properties marketplace provides a convenient solution. So-called "like-kind exchanges" are allowable under U.S. Internal Revenue Code Section 1031 and DST investment opportunities have grown in popularity among accredited investors over the past decade.

"We've helped thousands of DST investors find viable DST investment opportunities by utilizing our very robust online marketplace platform. The platform was created for accredited 1031 exchange and direct cash investors looking for DST investment opportunities. Investors simply log in for free, and they can view current DST investment opportunities. Typically, investors can find 20-40 different DST investment opportunities available at any given time from more than 25 different sponsor companies," explained Dwight Kay, founder and CEO of Kay Properties, and architect of the online DST marketplace.

Why Kay Properties is Considered the Preeminent DST Investment Firm

Created for ease of use and efficacy, the kpi1031.com online marketplace is considered by thousands of investors a best-in-class robust platform that connects high-net-worth investors with quality real estate offerings. The platform is also a place for Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor firms to connect with tens of thousands of high-net-worth investors seeking to deploy capital into real estate offerings.

For investors seeking DST investment opportunities, this online marketplace has created a perfect match for all sides of the 1031 exchange and real estate investment equation.

Kay explained that in addition to being able to review DST opportunities online, investors can also receive a free physical listing menu, called the "1031 Exchange DST Property Menu" where they can view the current DST investment opportunities available.

Client-Centric Education on Both Pros and Cons of DST Investment Opportunities

Once investors receive their Kay Properties and Investments DST Property Menu and narrow down their selection of DST investment opportunities, Kay Properties then engages investors in a thorough education process that includes walking each investor through the potential pros and potential cons of each of the DST property listed in the menu. This includes a deep look into the property's business plan and potential risk factors that investors should be aware of before investing in any real estate-related investment.

"The truth is Kay Properties is unique in this regard. We make a point to really walk through the pros and cons of DST properties. As a result, we have been told by clients again and again how much they appreciate the amount of time we spent walking them through the business plan, and risk factors of these properties. Because I have personally invested in more than 50 different DST investments over the years from many different DST sponsor companies, we are able to provide our investors valuable insight as seen through this personal lens of DST investment experience. When this experience is translated to investors, they get a very clear idea of whether these DST investment opportunities are a potentially good fit for their goals, objectives, and risk tolerances," explained Kay.

Clients also receive a Private Placement Memorandum for each of the DST investment opportunities they are interested in. A private placement memorandum (PPM) is a legal document that can typically run more than 100 pages in length and provides a detailed summary of the offering that should include information on risk factors, financing terms, property and market information, sponsor background, and financial information. The PPM includes exhibits might also include other important documents such as the DST trust agreement, subscription agreements, lease agreements, and other relative information.

Finally, investors looking for DST investment opportunities can also access Kay Properties resource library of DST property information. This extensive library of information includes a FREE copy of the book "An Introduction to DST Properties for 1031 Exchange investors", authored by Dwight Kay, and considered to be the first book written about DST properties. Investors will also have the ability to receive a FREE subscription to the 1031 DST Digest, a magazine that is chock-full case studies, tenant overviews, educational resources and articles on the 1031 exchange and DST investments. In addition, investors can gain access to free 1031 exchange phone conference calls that Kay Properties hosts every week, where senior members of the Kay Properties and Investments team discusses various topics regarding 1031 exchanges, asset classes, financing, debt-free DST investments as well as different strategies to use when thinking about a 1031 exchange into DST properties.

Our team is here to help. We've done a lot of these Delaware Statutory Trust transactions and have helped thousands of investors nationwide complete 1031 exchanges into Delaware Statutory Trust properties. We're here for you. Just reach out to us at any time at kpi1031.com .

