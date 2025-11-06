KAYALI Introduces "Freedom" -- A Transformative New Fragrance Collection Celebrating Empowerment, Authenticity, and Self-Expression

A bold new chapter for KAYALI, the Freedom Collection redefines the modern musk through four distinct scents that embody empowerment, authenticity, and self-discovery.

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KAYALI , the fragrance brand founded by beauty entrepreneur Mona Kattan , announces the launch of its most anticipated fragrance collection yet — FREEDOM — a bold new scent that celebrates empowerment, self-acceptance, and the beauty of defining freedom on your own terms.

Following the brand's global success with gourmand-inspired scents, FREEDOM marks a new chapter for KAYALI — one rooted in liberation through fragrance. Anchored by the timeless note of musk, the collection reimagines this iconic ingredient through four distinct creations — Freedom Musk Bouquet | 27, Freedom Musk Santal | 34, Freedom Musk Matcha | 45, and Freedom Musk Latte | 41 — each designed to evoke a unique facet of individuality and authenticity.

"The story behind this collection is deeply personal to me," says Mona Kattan, Founder & CEO of KAYALI. "It was inspired by my own journey toward independence and learning to fully embrace who I am. I started asking myself — what does freedom smell like? For me, it had to be musk. In the 1960s, women wore musk as a form of rebellion, stepping away from traditional florals to express strength and confidence. That energy inspired this collection. Our tagline, Find Your Light, is about discovering your inner power and letting it guide you."

Meet the Freedom Collection

Freedom Musk Bouquet | 27 Eau de Parfum

A radiant floral musk that celebrates self-assurance and grace.

Notes: Opening with ylang-ylang, pink pepper, and solar jasmine, its heart blooms with Turkish rose and vanilla musk, grounded in sandalwood and the signature KAYALI accord.

Perfumer: Nathalie Lorson, dsm-firmenich - "We wanted to create a luminous, disarming skin scent — a sheer musk that radiates openness and embodies the true spirit of freedom."

Freedom Musk Santal | 34 Eau de Parfum

A sensual, velvety blend that evokes confidence and calm.

Notes of bergamot, mandarin, and freesia meet creamy sandalwood and ambered musk.

Perfumer: Hamid Merati-Kashani, dsm-firmenich - "An addictive blend of sandalwood and musk — velvety, sensual, and grounding — crafted to inspire confidence, empowerment, and inner calm."

Freedom Musk Matcha | 45 Eau de Parfum

A fresh, grounding scent inspired by quiet strength.

Notes: Matcha, oat milk, and praline blend with soft musk and warm woods.

Perfumer: Alexis Grugeon, Givaudan - "Fresh and intimate, this second-skin scent reimagines the comfort of a morning matcha latte into a radiant blend of green tea, milk, and soft musk."

Freedom Musk Latte | 41 Eau de Parfum

A cozy, addictive gourmand that captures warmth and comfort.

Notes: Mandarin and cinnamon meet café latte, lavender, and chocolate musk for a creamy finish.

Perfumer: Florian Gallo, dsm-firmenich - "A warm, musky fragrance that balances comforting spices with the cozy aroma of a morning latte and the brightness of a sunlit day."

Freedom Collection: The Campaign

In addition to KAYALI Founder Mona Kattan, the Freedom campaign also stars fellow fragrance lovers and creatives Cynthia Victor ( @shawtysin_ ), Zak Heath ( @zak.heath ), Yasmin Basi ( @beautybyyasi ), Jonathan Mefré Fendju ( @jonathanmefre ), Rebecca Maurino ( @rebeccamaurino ), Travaulya Wallace ( @travaulya ), and Basmala Alaa ( @bsmallaalaa )—each bringing their own story, energy, and light to the campaign. United under the tagline "Find Your Light," they embody the spirit of the Freedom Collection, which celebrates empowerment, self-expression, and individuality through these four unique scents.

The Freedom Collection juices are housed in KAYALI's signature diamond-shaped, ombre nude matte bottles topped with jeweled caps, reflecting the raw elegance of skin and the sensuality of the scents within. This design symbolizes the collection's artistry and Middle Eastern heritage. Each number reflects the meticulous steps to the perfect formulation

Available Sizes:

Freedom Musk Santal | 34 Eau de Parfum 100ml – USD $138 50ml – USD $100 10ml Deluxe Miniature – USD $32 10ml Travel Spray – USD $29

Freedom Musk Bouquet | 27 Eau de Parfum 10ml Deluxe Miniature – USD $32

Freedom Musk Latte | 41 Eau de Parfum 10ml Deluxe Miniature – USD $32 Freedom Musk Matcha | 45 10ml Deluxe Miniature – USD $32



In addition to the above sizes, the fragrances will also be available in a limited-edition Musk Obsessions Miniature Set, featuring all four scents in 10ml deluxe miniature bottles, perfect for gifting or exploring the collection. Starting from November 18, 2025, you can shop the Freedom Collection at the following retailers: KAYALI.com , Sephora USA , Select Sephora at Kohl's locations.

ABOUT KAYALI

Fueled by passion, KAYALI was founded in 2018 by beauty mogul and fragrance fanatic Mona Kattan. Translating to 'my imagination' in Arabic, KAYALI provides a modern fragrance experience inspired by Mona's rich Middle Eastern heritage and the art of layering scents to help you create your mood, where sharing scents is a ritual and smelling good is both an act of goodwill and self-love. Mona collaborates with some of the world's most renowned perfumers and sources the finest ingredients to create unique juices that are infinitely memorable, long-lasting, and cruelty-free. Each luxurious fragrance is an ode to true craftsmanship and tells a special story, from the addictive notes to the multi-faceted jeweled bottles. A global social media powerhouse, Mona's obsession with fragrance has built an engaged community with more than 7 million combined followers. She's appeared in the world's leading publication in the likes of WWD, Cosmopolitan, Vogue, POPSUGAR, Allure, Marie Claire, Harper's Bazaar, Elle and was named one of the most powerful women in the Middle East by Forbes!

ABOUT dsm-firmenich

A leader in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich pioneers the reinvention of fragrance, flavors, and vital nutrients for a global audience. With a presence in nearly 60 countries and a team of 30,000 employees, dsm-firmenich is committed to sustainability, innovation, and creativity, bringing progress to lifeTM every day.

