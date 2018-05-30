Kayne Anderson Real Estate Closes Fifth Equity Fund at $1.8 Billion Hard Cap

Leveraging strong demographic drivers, significant sector experience and an 11-year track record of investing in alternative asset classes, KAREP V will capitalize on opportunities across seniors housing, medical office and student housing. Led by a seasoned management team, KAREP V has a robust pipeline of proprietary investment opportunities sourced through its extensive network of industry professionals, health systems, operating partners, other sponsors and property managers. With an operationally intensive approach to management, as well as best-in-class partners, the Firm has a record of improving operations across the portfolio to drive enhanced returns.

"We are grateful for the support of our new and existing Limited Partners," said Al Rabil, Co-Founder, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Kayne Anderson Real Estate. "The significant interest in KAREP V is a testament to our unique investing strategy, bringing operational expertise to undermanaged and undervalued assets in sectors affected by the aging of the U.S. population. Much as we had a first-mover advantage in student housing 10 years ago, we see the same opportunity in seniors housing and medical office today and are poised to continue to generate meaningful value for both our investors and the communities we serve."

To date, KAREP V has successfully deployed more than 20% of KAREP V.

KA Real Estate is the real estate private equity arm of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., with a current portfolio of more than 12 million square feet of medical office space, approximately 10,500 seniors housing units and 4,500 student housing beds.

About Kayne Anderson Real Estate

Kayne Anderson Real Estate (KA Real Estate) is a leading real estate private equity investor in seniors housing, medical office and off-campus student housing. KA Real Estate has raised dedicated real estate private equity funds totaling approximately $7 billion in commitments, investing in opportunistic equity, core returns and real estate debt. KA Real Estate is part of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., a $25.5 billion alternative investment management firm (AUM as of 3/31/18) with more than 30 years of successful experience in the energy, infrastructure, growth capital, real estate and middle market credit. For more information, visit http://www.kaynecapital.com/strategies/real-estate-private-equity.

Media Contacts:

Jonathan Keehner / Julie Oakes / Kate Clark

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kayne-anderson-real-estate-closes-fifth-equity-fund-at-1-8-billion-hard-cap-300656357.html

SOURCE Kayne Anderson Real Estate