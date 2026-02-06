Kayou Expands Pan-Entertainment Ecosystem in Europe: Partnership and Localized Strategy

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kayou makes its official debut at Spielwarenmesse 2026, marking the full launch of its European strategy. As a key player in China's pan-entertainment industry, Kayou's participation signals not only market entry, but also a crucial opportunity to demonstrate its integrated product ecosystem and collaborative operational capabilities to European partners.

The Chinese-origin Powerhouse Reshaping Global Collectibles

Kayou at Spielwarenmesse 2026

Founded in China in 2011, Kayou has grown into a leading collectible cards, stationery and toys enterprise, managing nearly 100 licensed and proprietary IPs with over 400 product items reaching millions globally. Following expansions across Asia and the United States, Europe now represents the next strategic phase. Through design reinterpretation, new editions and distinctive visuals, Kayou extends IP longevity while responding to cultural trends with quarterly new series launches.

Localized Networks for European Diversity

Europe's market features distinct cultural and consumption layers. Kayou adheres to "global vision, local operation," establishing regional logistics hubs and teams while inviting collaborations with local distributors and retailers. The company will provide end-to-end support covering product language adaptation, inventory management, and targeted marketing to empower partners in engaging core fan communities.

Spielwarenmesse Highlights: Key Products for Europe

The exhibition showcases new collectible cards from IPs like My Little Pony, NARUTO and tokidoki that are the 1st batch of products to be sold in European market, as well as other non-card categories including stationary, plush, acrylic and innovative items like K-frame and mini-scene bubbles from China to showcase its portfolio diversity. KAYOU's interactive booth setup illustrates IP transformation from content to physical goods.

KAYOU also featured its original IP Kolorful Ball-joint Doll and NeZha 2 Mechanic-joint Doll from China in the show, spotlighting KAYOU's strategic expansion into the action figure collectibles market.

Collaborative Growth in Core Markets

Kayou's initial focus covers Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain, with flexible partnership models such as distribution agreements, retail supply, co-branded releases, and joint marketing. The Head of Overseas Commercial stated, "We look forward to sharing IP resources, supply chain capabilities, and community expertise to build entertainment brands rooted in local culture."

About Kayou

Kayou is a leading pan-entertainment product company listed in the Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2025. It builds a multidimensional ecosystem via "content + product + community," delivering engaging experiences and partner growth.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2888766/Image.jpg