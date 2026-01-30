KB Home announces a rare opportunity to own a new home in a prime Daly City, California location.

Point Martin offers personalized, new townhomes in a picturesque hilltop location close to schools, parks and entertainment and a short drive to popular beaches, priced from mid $1M.

DALY CITY, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of Point Martin, which provides a rare opportunity to own a new home in a prime San Francisco Peninsula location. Situated between the Pacific Ocean and San Francisco Bay, Daly City blends stunning views and a vibrant dining and entertainment scene with easy access to the area's top employers. The new townhomes are designed for the way people live today, with popular features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Point Martin offers three-story floor plans with up to four bedrooms and four baths; select plans include a den and half bath on the first floor. Homeowners will appreciate the community's picturesque hilltop location, which is close to schools and parks. Point Martin is also near the historic Cow Palace Arena & Event Center, which hosts concerts, sporting and cultural events, and a short drive to popular beaches and outdoor recreation.

What sets KB Home apart is the company's focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

"We are pleased to offer Bay Area homebuyers spacious new three-story townhomes in a prime Daly City location that offers sweeping views of San Francisco Bay and the surrounding mountains. Point Martin is close to schools, parks and the Cow Palace Arena & Event Center, which hosts concerts, sporting and cultural events," said Oren Hershkovich, Regional General Manager of KB Home Northern California. "The new neighborhood is situated in the heart of the San Francisco Peninsula and a short drive to downtown San Francisco and popular beaches, including Thornton State Beach. At KB Home, we're here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life."

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company's floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Point Martin is in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new community is situated at the corner of Carter Street and Saddleback Drive, providing easy access to U.S. Highway 101, Highway 1, Interstate 280, Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), Caltrain® and San Francisco International Airport as well as major employers in San Francisco and Silicon Valley. Point Martin is minutes to shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation at Bay Club and Serramonte Center and in downtown Daly City and San Francisco. The new neighborhood is walking distance to several parks, including McLaren Bike Park and Crocker Amazon Playground, which features a skate park, community garden and sports fields. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the proximity to Thornton State Beach, Mussel Rock Park and San Bruno Mountain State & County Park.

The Point Martin sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from mid $1 million.

