KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas.

Landings and Reserves at Aven offer personalized new homes on large homesites close to schools and outdoor recreation, priced from the mid $400,000s.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of Landings and Reserves at Aven. These new communities are situated in a prime southwest Las Vegas location, which offers a perfect blend of family friendly activities, outdoor adventure and picturesque desert landscapes. The new homes are situated on large homesites and designed for the way people live today, with popular features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The two-story homes at Landings feature up to five bedrooms and four baths, while the one- and two-story homes at Reserves offer up to five bedrooms and five baths. Homeowners will appreciate the planned walking trail around the perimeter of the community.

What sets KB Home apart is the company's focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

"We are pleased to offer homebuyers in the Las Vegas area spacious new one- and two-story homes in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas," said Jim McDade, President of KB Home's Las Vegas division. "Homeowners will appreciate Landings and Reserves' planned community walking trails as well as the proximity to schools and parks like Exploration Peak Park and Mountain's Edge Regional Park. At KB Home, we're here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life."

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company's floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Landings and Reserves at Aven are in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new communities are located at the corner of West Serene Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard, providing easy access to Highway 160, Interstate 15 and Interstate 215 as well as the area's major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. Landings and Reserves at Aven are minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Town Square, Allegiant Stadium, South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa, M Resort Spa Casino and the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. The new communities are also close to Silverado Ranch Community Center, Exploration Peak Park and Mountain's Edge Regional Park and a short drive to outdoor recreation at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

The Landings and Reserves at Aven sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $400,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

