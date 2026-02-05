KB HOME ANNOUNCES A RARE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A NEW HOME IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE FREMONT, CALIFORNIA

Veranda offers personalized, new, townhomes walking distance to local schools and parks, priced from low $1M.

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of Veranda, which provides a rare opportunity to own a new townhome in a sought-after Fremont location. Nestled in the heart of the Bay Area, Fremont is a desirable city with family friendly activities, modern retail and a diverse culinary scene. The new townhomes are designed for the way people live today, with popular features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Veranda offers three-story floor plans with up to four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, including a plan that features a separate Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) ideal for multigenerational families. Homeowners will appreciate the community's convenient location, which is walking distance to local schools and parks.

What sets KB Home apart is the company's focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

"We are pleased to offer Bay Area homebuyers spacious, new, three-story, townhomes in a prime Fremont location. Veranda is minutes to popular shopping, dining and entertainment and walking distance to schools and parks, including Dusterberry Park," said Oren Hershkovich, Regional General Manager of KB Home Northern California. "The new neighborhood is situated in the heart of the Bay Area and convenient to downtown San Francisco, Palo Alto and San Jose. At KB Home, we're here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life."

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company's floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Veranda is in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new community is situated at the corner of Fremont Boulevard and Peralta Boulevard, providing easy access to Interstate 880, Interstate 680, Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), Caltrain®, ACE Rail®, Bay Area airports and medical centers as well as major employers in San Francisco and Silicon Valley. Veranda is minutes to shopping, dining and entertainment at Fremont Downtown Event Center & Plaza, Fremont Hub, Pacific Commons Shopping Center and Whole Foods Market. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the proximity to Central Park, Mission Peak Regional Preserve, Coyote Hills Regional Park and Alameda Creek Regional Trail.

The Veranda sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from low $1 million.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

