KB HOME ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF ITS NEWEST TOWNHOME COMMUNITY IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE MARYSVILLE, WASHINGTON

87th Townhomes offers personalized new homes with planned community amenities and minutes to highly rated schools and outdoor recreation, priced from the $570,000s.

MARYSVILLE, Wash., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of 87th Townhomes, a new townhome community situated in the sought-after city of Marysville, Washington. Known for its family friendly atmosphere and small-town charm, Marysville has a lively downtown scene with boutique shopping, gourmet dining and year-round community events. The new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The two-story floor plans offer three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and two-car garages as well as full-length driveways and fenced backyards on select homesites, features rarely found in new-townhome communities. Planned community amenities include over two acres of parks, walking trails, children's playgrounds and open space.

KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., announces the grand opening of 87th Townhomes, a new townhome community situated in the sought-after city of Marysville, Washington.

What sets KB Home apart is the company's focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in Seattle based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

"We are pleased to offer homebuyers in the Seattle area spacious, new two-story townhomes in the vibrant and highly desirable city of Marysville, Washington," said Ryan Kemp, President of KB Home's Seattle division. "Homeowners will appreciate 87th Townhomes' proximity to highly rated schools as well as the planned on-site amenities, which include over two acres of parks, walking paths, children's playgrounds and open space. The community is also minutes to hiking at Centennial Trail and boating, water skiing, swimming and fishing at Lake Stevens, the largest natural lake in Snohomish County. At KB Home, we're here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life."

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company's floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

87th Townhomes is in an ideal location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The community is situated at the corner of 87th Avenue Northeast and 41st Place Northeast, providing easy access to Interstate 5, Highway 9 and major employers in Everett, including Naval Station Everett, Paine Field Airport and Boeing. 87th Townhomes is close to shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Marysville and at Seattle Premium Outlets® and Tulalip Resort Casino. The new neighborhood is near outdoor recreation at Lake Stevens, Deering Wildflower Acres, Jennings Memorial Park and Centennial Trail, which has 30 miles of paved trails for jogging, biking and nature walks. Homeowners will also appreciate the proximity to Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes for skiing and snowboarding.

The 87th Townhomes sales office and model home are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing starts from the $570,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information: Craig LeMessurier, KB Home 925-580-1583 [email protected]

SOURCE KB Home