KB HOME ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF ITS NEWEST COMMUNITY IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE MARYSVILLE, WASHINGTON

MARYSVILLE, Wash., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of Park Forest, a new-home community situated in the sought-after city of Marysville, Washington. Known for its family friendly atmosphere and small-town charm, Marysville has a lively downtown scene with boutique shopping, gourmet dining and year-round community events. The new homes at Park Forest are designed for the way people live today, with popular features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The one- and two-story floor plans offer up to six bedrooms and four baths. Homeowners will appreciate being walking distance to highly rated schools and the planned community amenities, which include parks, walking paths and children's playgrounds.

What sets KB Home apart is the company's focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in Seattle based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

"We are pleased to offer homebuyers in the Seattle area spacious, new, one- and two-story homes in the vibrant and highly desirable city of Marysville, Washington," said Ryan Kemp, President of KB Home's Seattle division. "Residents will appreciate Park Forest's proximity to highly rated schools as well as the planned on-site amenities, which include parks, walking paths and children's playgrounds. The community is also minutes to Jennings Memorial Park, a 30-acre forested park that features a fishing pond, nature trails, demonstration gardens, picnic areas, and seasonal community events and concerts. At KB Home, we're here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life."

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company's floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Park Forest is in an ideal location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The community is situated at the corner of 98th Street Northeast and 100th Place Northeast, providing easy access to Interstate 5, Interstate 405, Highway 2 and major employers in Everett, including Naval Station Everett, Paine Field Airport and Boeing. Park Forest is close to shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Marysville and at Seattle Premium Outlets® and Tulalip Resort Casino. The new neighborhood is near Cedarcrest Golf Course, Evergreen Arboretum and Gardens, Jennings Memorial Park and boating, water skiing and fishing at Lake Stevens, the largest natural lake in Snohomish County. Homeowners will also appreciate the proximity to Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes for skiing and snowboarding.

The Park Forest sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing starts from the low $600,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

