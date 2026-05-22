KB HOME OPENS SUNSET RIDGE: NEW HOMES FROM THE LOW $500Ks IN DESIRABLE SPANAWAY, WASHINGTON

New community with planned on-site amenities and close to local schools is now open for tours.

SPANAWAY, Wash., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Sunset Ridge, a new-home community in Spanaway, Washington.

Sunset Ridge at a Glance:

KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the opening of Sunset Ridge, a new-home community in Spanaway, Washington.

Price: From the low $500,000s

From the low $500,000s Location: Spanaway, Washington, at the corner of 22nd Avenue East and 208th Street East

Spanaway, Washington, at the corner of 22nd Avenue East and 208th Street East Home type: One- and two-story, single-family detached homes

One- and two-story, single-family detached homes Bedrooms/baths: Up to 6 bedrooms and 4 baths

Up to 6 bedrooms and 4 baths School district: Bethel School District

Bethel School District Amenities: Community park, open space and walking trails

Sunset Ridge provides convenient access to Highway 512 and Interstate 5, which connect residents to downtown Tacoma and the area's major employers, including Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The community is close to popular shopping, dining and entertainment at Canyon Crossing and South Hill Mall. Sunset Ridge is also near outdoor recreation at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, Spanaway Park and Sprinker Recreation Center, which features sports courts and fields, a National Hockey League® (NHL) regulation ice rink, children's splash pad and climbing rock.

The homes at Sunset Ridge are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and lofts. Homebuyers can personalize their new home, from floor plan and exterior style to where they live in the community, and then bring their vision to life at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

"With Sunset Ridge, we're bringing beautiful new homes with planned community amenities to a sought-after Spanaway location close to local schools," said Ryan Kemp, President of KB Home's Seattle division. "At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put them in control, so they're not paying for features they don't value or compromising on ones they do."

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

The Sunset Ridge sales office and model homes are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Live video tours are also available. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home