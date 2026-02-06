KB HOME ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF ITS NEWEST COMMUNITY IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE ROCKLIN, CALIFORNIA

Quarry Row offers personalized new homes just minutes from highly rated schools and local parks, priced from the low $500,000s.

ROCKLIN, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of Quarry Row, a new-home community in highly desirable Rocklin, California. Situated between Sacramento and the Sierra Nevada foothills, Rocklin offers small-town charm, family friendly activities, premier shopping and dining, and access to a wide variety of outdoor recreation. The new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The two-story homes at Quarry Row feature up to four bedrooms and three baths. The community is zoned for the highly rated Rocklin Unified School District and is walking distance to Rocklin Elementary and Springview Middle Schools.

What sets KB Home apart is the company's focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in Sacramento based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

"We are pleased to offer homebuyers in the Sacramento area spacious new homes in the sought-after and charming city of Rocklin," said Nam Joe, President of KB Home's Sacramento division. "Homeowners will appreciate being walking distance to highly ranked schools, including Rocklin Elementary and Springview Middle Schools, as well as the proximity to Sierra College. Quarry Row is also close to outdoor recreation and popular parks like Johnson-Springview Park. At KB Home, we're here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life."

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company's floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Quarry Row is in an ideal location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The community is situated at the corner of Pacific Street and Grove Street, providing easy access to Interstate 80, downtown Sacramento, Roseville, Sacramento International Airport and the area's major employment and medical centers. Quarry Row is minutes to shopping and entertainment at Rocklin Commons Shopping Center, which features Target, Trader Joe's, Bass Pro Shops® and Costco®, and close to The Fountains and Westfield Galleria at Roseville. Residents will also appreciate the proximity to Thunder Valley Casino Resort™ and Quarry Park Adventures, a unique destination with zip lines and ropes courses. The new neighborhood is a short drive to Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada Mountains, which offer world-class resorts and year-round outdoor recreation.

The Quarry Row sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $500,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

