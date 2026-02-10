KB HOME ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF ITS NEWEST COMMUNITY IN ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA

Maplewood offers personalized new homes in a gated community with a variety of on-site amenities and near top-rated schools and area beaches, priced from the mid $300,000s.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of Maplewood, a new-home community in St. Augustine, a city known for its rich history, charming downtown and beautiful beaches. These new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and lofts. Maplewood's one- and two-story floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths. Community amenities include a playground, covered picnic area, open play field and walking paths. Maplewood is a natural gas community with no CDD fees and zoned for the top-rated St. Johns County School District.

2245 floorplan

What sets KB Home apart is the company's focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

"We are excited to introduce Jacksonville-area homebuyers to beautiful one- and two-story homes with a variety of community amenities, including a playground and covered picnic area, in a desirable location close to historic downtown St. Augustine," said Todd Holder, President of KB Home's Jacksonville division. "Families will also appreciate Maplewood's proximity to top-rated schools and outdoor recreation at Crescent Beach and the Matanzas River. At KB Home, we're here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life."

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company's floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Maplewood is in a convenient location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new community is situated off U.S. Highway 1 five miles south of Florida State Route 312, providing easy access to Interstate 95. The community is just a few miles to historic downtown St. Augustine for shopping and dining. Residents will also enjoy Crescent Beach, which is located only eight miles from the community.

The Maplewood sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $300,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Cara Kane, KB Home

321-299-6844

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home