KB HOME DECLARES SECOND QUARTER 2026 DIVIDEND

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KB Home

Apr 23, 2026, 16:10 ET

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.25 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on May 21, 2026 to stockholders of record on May 7, 2026.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:
Jill Peters, Investor Relations Contact
(310) 893-7456 or 
[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home

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