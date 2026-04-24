KB HOME, NEVADA GOVERNOR JOE LOMBARDO AND CITY OF HENDERSON MAYOR MICHELLE ROMERO CELEBRATE THE OPENING OF MERIDEN, A NEW LAS VEGAS-AREA MASTER PLAN

Five new communities, affordably priced from the mid $300Ks, are now open to homebuyers.

HENDERSON, Nev., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday with Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and City of Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero for five new communities within the Meriden master plan. The new communities offer a diverse selection of affordably priced, personalized new homes in a highly desirable central Henderson location. The homes at Meriden are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space.

KB Home ribbon-cutting ceremony with Governor Joe Lombardo for the company’s new Meriden master plan. (Left to right; Dan Stewart, Councilmember, City of Henderson, Joe Lombardo, Governor, State of Nevada, Michelle Romero, Mayor, City of Henderson, Jim McDade, President, KB Home Las Vegas division, Aaron Hirschi, Regional General Manager, KB Home, Scott Muelrath, President and Chief Executive Officer, Henderson Chamber of Commerce, Lisa Chao, Chief Revenue Officer, Henderson Chamber of Commerce)

Meadows at Meriden: Two-story townhomes with up to 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and ranging from 1,396 to 1,657 square feet from the $350,000s

Two-story townhomes with up to 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and ranging from 1,396 to 1,657 square feet from the $350,000s Avenues at Meriden: Three-story townhomes with up to 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths and ranging from 1,574 to 1,947 square feet from the $360,000s

Three-story townhomes with up to 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths and ranging from 1,574 to 1,947 square feet from the $360,000s Liberty at Meriden: Two-story single-family homes with up to 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and ranging from 1,353 to 1,765 square feet from the $360,000s

Two-story single-family homes with up to 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and ranging from 1,353 to 1,765 square feet from the $360,000s Peaks at Meriden: Three-story single-family homes with up to 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths and ranging from 1,720 to 2,320 square feet from the $400,000s

Three-story single-family homes with up to 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths and ranging from 1,720 to 2,320 square feet from the $400,000s Glades at Meriden: Two-story single-family homes with up to 5 bedrooms and 4 baths and ranging from 1,572 to 2,469 square feet from the $460,000s

"Today marks another step forward in delivering attainable housing for Nevada families. I'm grateful to KB Home and our partners in Henderson for continuing to invest in our state and expand access to quality, attainable homes so more families can achieve the American Dream," said Governor Lombardo. "Together, we're building a future where more Nevadans can afford to live, work, and put down roots."

Meriden is in a central location that provides convenient access to Interstates 11 and 215, which connect residents to Las Vegas' major employment centers and the Harry Reid International Airport. The master plan is just minutes to popular attractions, including Cowabunga Bay Water Park, Ethel M Botanical Cactus Garden, Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, Russell Road Recreation Complex and Sunset Station. Homeowners will also enjoy nearby shopping, dining and entertainment at Galleria at Sunset, Water Street District and the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.

"We are proud to partner with Governor Lombardo and the City of Henderson to celebrate the opening of our new Meriden master plan," said Jim McDade, President of KB Home's Las Vegas division. "These five new communities will provide a diverse selection of affordably priced homes in a central Henderson location. We are confident that Meriden will be well received by area homebuyers and look forward to building a beautiful new neighborhood."

KB Home focuses on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. The company puts buyers in control, so they're not paying for features they don't value or compromising on ones they do. Additionally, KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

The Meriden sales offices and model homes are now open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be one of the top customer-ranked national homebuilders based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

[email protected]

SOURCE KB Home