Haven at Crosswinds offers personalized, new townhomes with planned community amenities and walking distance to local schools and parks, priced from the mid $800,000s.

MORGAN HILL, Calif., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of Haven, a community within the highly desirable Crosswinds master plan in Morgan Hill, California. Nestled between the Santa Cruz Mountains and Silicon Valley, Morgan Hill blends small-town charm and scenic views with a welcoming downtown district where residents can enjoy an array of elegant boutiques, acclaimed wineries and top-rated restaurants. The new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The three-story townhomes offer up to three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, with some floor plans featuring a first-floor suite. Homeowners will appreciate the proximity to local schools and parks as well as the planned community amenities, which include a pool, park, children's playground and clubhouse with a lounge and barbecue area.

KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community within the highly desirable Crosswinds master plan in Morgan Hill, California.

What sets KB Home apart is the company's focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

"We are pleased to offer Bay Area homebuyers spacious, new townhomes within the sought-after Crosswinds master plan in the charming city of Morgan Hill, which blends small-town charm and scenic views with a welcoming downtown district. Haven at Crosswinds features a variety of planned on-site amenities, including a pool, park, children's playground and clubhouse with a lounge and barbecue area," said Oren Hershkovich, Regional General Manager of KB Home Northern California. "The new neighborhood is walking distance to parks and local schools and minutes to downtown Morgan Hill. At KB Home, we're here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life."

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company's floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Haven at Crosswinds is in an ideal location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The community is situated at the corner of Mission View Drive and Half Road just off U.S. Highway 101, providing access to Morgan Hill Caltrain® station, San Jose Mineta International Airport and Silicon Valley's major employers, including Google, Apple, Adobe, NVIDIA, Intel®, Meta and Cisco Systems®, as well as the greater Bay Area through Interstates 280, 680 and 880. Crosswinds is just minutes to shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Morgan Hill and a short drive to the Santa Clara Wine Trail and San Jose, which features a vibrant downtown scene. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the proximity to year-round recreation at Henry W. Coe State Park, Coyote Lake – Harvey Bear Ranch County Park, Anderson Lake County Park and Morgan Hill Aquatics Center.

The Haven at Crosswinds sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $800,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 49 markets, have built over 700,000 quality homes in our nearly 70-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

